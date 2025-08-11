Some police operatives from the Zone 16 headquarters in Bayelsa State allegedly abducted a Nigerian, extorted $20,000 before “dumping” him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, has said.

Mr Gwamnishu disclosed this in two videos he posted on Facebook – first in July and the second this month.

The incident occurred two years after the Nigeria Police Force dismissed an operative from service for extorting 3,000 USDT, equivalent to N4.2 million as of February 2023.

This newspaper reported in 2023 that the money was recovered and refunded to the victim. The police acted on the incident following a post on X by Mr Gwamnishu.

$20,000 extortion allegation

Mr Gwamnishu, the founder of the non-profit, Behind Bars, first posted a video of the incident on Facebook on 24 July and a follow-up video on 9 August.

In the video, Mr Gwamnishu said police operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit, AIG Zone 16 headquarters in Bayelsa State, went to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and abducted a man in front of the Salvation Ministries Church, took him around, and finally “dumped” him after extorting 20,000 USDT from him.

He uploaded pictures of the transfer receipt and the vehicle allegedly used by the police officers.

According to the receipt, the transfer was executed at 10:51 p.m. on 14 July.

The activist said that after his first video, the police authority invited the operatives to Bayelsa, where the victim identified two people allegedly involved in the extortion.

According to him, the officers were later released.

“Since 24 July till now, nothing has happened,” he said, urging the police authority to refund the money and sanction the officers involved.

He did not mention the names of the operatives accused of extortion.

In the second video, Mr Gwamnishu lamented why the same Anti-Cultism Unit in Zone 16, whose operatives were allegedly involved in the extortion, is allowed to conduct the investigation. He called on the assistant commissioner of police, who is in charge of the Inspector General of Police Complaint Response Unit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, to take over the case.

“Send somebody down to investigate it or invite them to Abuja for investigation. The operatives involved in the extortion have been released as of today,” he said in the video.

Suspects in custody – police

When contacted, the zone 16 police spokesperson, Gunn Ewhorborwo, said the complainant has identified the operatives involved.

“That is what he alleged. The police are on it. We’ve conducted an identification parade, where a complainant identifies suspects in connection with an allegation.

“The police mixed up the suspects – about 20 police officers were brought in, and he was able to identify two of them. They (identified suspects) are currently in detention,” Mr Ewhorborwo said.

PREMIUM TIMES shared with Mr Ewhorborwo a concern raised by Mr Gwamnishu that a higher authority should take over the investigation.

Mr Ewhorborwo, a superintendent of police, said the investigation team is being led by an assistant commissioner of police and promised that the outcome will be made public soon.

“You know, when someone is making an allegation, we have to do thorough work. And the complainant is very happy with the way the investigation is going,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the complainant for comments at the time of filing this report.