Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has called on the Akwa Ibom diaspora in the United States to leverage their skills, professional networks, and resources to drive tourism, investment, and cultural heritage promotion in their home state.

The governor made this known in a message delivered by Helen Obareki, the coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, during the 38th annual convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA, Inc. (AKISAN), held at the Marriott Hotel, Arlington, Virginia.

Extending warm felicitations to attendees at the convention gala, Governor Eno commended AKISAN for sustaining the state’s cultural values and fostering unity among Akwa Ibom indigenes abroad.

He urged members to adopt a model of “backward integration,” similar to other diaspora communities like the Chinese and Indians, by channeling education, technology, and business connections toward the state’s socio-economic growth.

“How can you bring investments, transfer technology, and use your platforms to promote our state’s rich tourism potential?” the governor asked, citing attractions such as Ikot Abasi’s historic castle, ONNA’s pottery industry, and Ikot Ekpene’s raffia craft as untapped goldmines.

Governor Eno spotlighted Itawan James, a US-trained professional, who returned home to spearhead the Arise Senior Citizens’ Centre, now set for commissioning. He challenged other diaspora members to emulate her example of service and impact.

In a major announcement, the governor expressed readiness to host the 2026 AKISAN Convention in Uyo, urging the association to begin immediate planning with the state government. He also redeemed his $5,000 pledge from last year’s convention to the winner of a native dialect competition, reinforcing his passion for preserving indigenous language.

Highlighting his administration’s tourism-focused projects, Governor Eno revealed plans for the Arise Resorts, a mini-Disneyland with luxury facilities, alongside a 5,000-seater international conference centre, a five-star hotel, a shopping mall, and a hospital.

AKISAN President, Mbong Ekiko, in his remarks, appreciated the governor for consistently identifying with the association and for sending a five-person delegation to represent the state at the convention. He assured that AKISAN would continue to work closely with the state government to deepen the implementation of the Arise Agenda and support the government’s laudable projects and programmes.

The convention also featured a Governor’s Townhall Meeting, where the accomplishments of the Eno-led administration over the past two years were presented by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah.

Highlights of the three-day event included the Women’s Summit, Children’s Summit, and Business and Technology Summit, all aimed at fostering empowerment, skills development, and innovation within the Akwa Ibom diaspora community.

The state delegation to the event comprised the information commissioner, Mr Umanah; Emmanuel Ekuwem, former secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government; Inemesit Uwah, wife of the Secretary to the State Government; and Itawan James, delivery advisor of the Arise Senior Citizens’ Centre.

The convention attracted Akwa Ibom people from different parts of the United States and Nigeria, uniting the global Akwa Ibom family in a celebration of heritage, achievement, and a shared vision for the state’s future.