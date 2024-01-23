Three police officers in Rivers State who were allegedly involved in extortion of $3,000 from two travellers in Abia State are to face orderly room trial.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this on Monday in Port Harcourt, while parading the three officers, Punch newspaper reported.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, identified the officers as two assistant superintendents of police – Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, and an inspector – Odey Michael.

She said the action was part of the internal disciplinary measures taken against the officers for their involvement in unlawful activities.

Extortion

A human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, last Friday, made a post on X, via his handle, @HarrisonBbi18, where he accused the officers of arresting a man and extorting $3,000 from him before “dumping” him in Port Harcourt.

“The police officers attached to Rivers State command left Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State, arrested the man, took him to Rivers State, Bayelsa State and entered Ughelli, Delta State.

“After paying 3000 USDT, they moved him back to Port Harcourt and dumped him. Let it be on record that the commissioner of police in Rivers State, is aware of this kidnapping by men under his supervision,” he wrote in X.

A few hours later, Mrs Iringe-Koko in her terse reaction to the post on X said “The police officers have been identified and arrested while the investigation is in progress.”

She assured last Friday that the outcome of the police investigation would be made public.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Monday, said the $3000, an amount equivalent to N4.2 million had been recovered from the officers and returned to the victims on 18 January.

“The victims were arrested in Abia State, taken to Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states respectively for alleged fraud by a yet-to-be-seen complainant,” she said without disclosing the identities of the victims, their offence and why they were taken to the three states.

“Following a comprehensive inquiry, it has been established that the actions of the officers in question were in clear violation of the law and the ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“As a result, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken to address this grave misconduct.”

She said the two assistant superintendents of police have been issued with official queries, while the inspector has been slated for an orderly room trial.

According to her, the errant officers were paraded publicly for transparency, professionalism and accountability and to show that their behaviour was unacceptable and did not represent the values and principles of the police.

“We deeply regret the negative impact that such misconduct may have on the reputation of the Rivers State Command and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“The Inspector General of Police has consistently articulated a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct within the Force, and this incident does not reflect the aspirations of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

Mrs Iringe-Koko urged the public to continue to have faith in the police, as they strive to maintain the trust and confidence of the citizens they swore to serve.

