The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued a travel advisory, warning passengers and commuters to expect significant traffic congestion on routes leading to Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The agency said the development was due to an ongoing protest by the Farmcraft Centre for the Blind.

The demonstration, which began earlier on Monday, has severely impacted access roads to the airport, raising concerns about missed flights and delays.

However, details about the protesters’ demands remain unclear.

Witnesses said the group carried placards and chanted slogans to draw attention to their grievances.

FAAN urged travellers to check traffic updates before setting out, confirm their flight status with airlines for any schedule changes, and consider using alternative routes to avoid heavily congested areas.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” FAAN said in a statement issued on Monday.

The agency also advised passengers to plan extra travel time to the airport and stay informed through official channels for further updates.