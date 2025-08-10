The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has demanded several billions of Naira from his congregation to expand the church camp infrastructure at Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The clergyman made the request known on Saturday during the annual Holy Ghost Service, saying failure to expand the church project continues to congest traffic around the church sites.

”I announced to those at the old arena yesterday that we have a good problem. The place could not contain us anymore, and traffic extended to the expressway. A good problem is when a pastor has more than he can accommodate.

“We will have doubled next year, so we must do something fast. We have to build more dormitories. For example, we have outgrown our 10000-capacity choir stand; some of them are sitting on the floor,” Mr Adeboye said.

Explaining further the needs of the church to his congregation, the RCCG head pastor said the needs of the church include expansion of the church’s architecture, power, and water capacity.

“But we must build and enlarge the altar with new accommodations, power, and water supply. It has been a long time since I made this appeal, and we can’t dodge the issue anymore. We will need several billions of Naira; those of you who can assist should step forward, nobody is forcing you, because my God has never let me down,” he stated.

Donations

While cautioning the crowd about the donation’s necessity and non-compulsion, Mr Adeboye asked the congregants to proceed with the payment to the church project account.

“Just imagine the amount of money it takes to feed this crowd; that is not what a poor person can do. My God will make you very rich; you can not be poor and do this, so my God will make you very rich. I have cried to him for billionaires, knowing He heard me. I know He answers prayers.

“Please, decide what you will do. When you send the cheques, write them to RCCG Camp Project; don’t write my name. Please, do something quickly. God will take care of you and give you good problems,” he said.

The clergyman further told his congregation that interested members should donate from N100 million to N1000.