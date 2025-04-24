The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of over 5,600 assets, including laptops, phones, vehicles, and home appliances seized during the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission‘s (EFCC) raid on a cybercrime hideout in Victoria Island, Lagos.

On Thursday, the trial judge Deinde Dipeolu granted the order following an ex parte application by EFCC lawyer Bima Isah.

In December, the EFCC said the assets were recovered in a surprise sting operation, code-named Eagle Flush, which led to the arrest of 792 suspects—193 foreign nationals and 599 Nigerians. The operation took place on 10 December 2024.

The court directed that the EFCC publish the order in a national daily to allow any interested parties to come forward within 14 days and show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Among the items seized and affected by the interim forfeiture order are 1,596 laptops and computers, 4,091 mobile phones, seven vehicles, 3,399 SIM cards (comprising 1,122 MTN, 316 9mobile, 1,277 Airtel, and 684 Glo), 194 routers, 129 air conditioning units, and dozens of household items including refrigerators, mattresses, sofas, and kitchen appliances.

Also listed were tech and office equipment, such as 43 CPUs/monitors, a network server, 21 UPS units, and 558 office tables, alongside utility items, including inverters, generators, gas cylinders, and a transformer.

The assets were recovered from a building identified as Big Leaf Building, located at No. 7 Oyinjolayemi Street, Victoria Island—allegedly the headquarters of an international cybercrime ring led by Chinese and Filipino nationals operating under the name Genting International Co. Limited.

‘How the suspected syndicate worked’

In a supporting affidavit, EFCC investigator Kaina Garba stated that the syndicate allegedly recruited and trained Nigerian youths in romance scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and other cybercrimes.

The recruited Nigerians were reportedly equipped with specially configured laptops and mobile devices to carry out scripted scams targeting victims online.

“That upon investigation, preliminary investigation revealed that an organized crime syndicate of Chinese nationals operating under the name and style of the Respondent is recruiting and training Nigerian youths in computer-related fraud and other cyber-fraud-related activities.

“That in the course of the investigation, operatives of the Applicant took inventories of items recovered from the said premises suspected to be instrumentalities of the criminal activities of the Respondent and its alter egos.

“That several foreign nationals, as well as Nigerians, totalling 761 suspects, were arrested and brought to the office of the Commission for investigation.

“That the suspected leaders and financiers of this criminal syndicate, up until the filing of this application still at large but are being trailed by the Operatives of the applicant,” he said.

‘Why we seek forfeiture order’

The EFCC told the court it sought the interim forfeiture to prevent the dissipation or tampering of evidence.

The Commission added that some of the arrested suspects had already been arraigned before at least five judges of the Federal High Court, while others—including the suspected masterminds—remain at large.

In his ruling, Mr Dipeolu said he had read the motion and attachments and found sufficient merit in the application.

“Consequently, the motion succeeds and is hereby granted,” he ruled.

Since February, EFCC has arraigned different batches of the suspects for alleged internet and cryptocurrency fraud.

The suspects, including 148 Chinese nationals, 40 Filipinos, two Kharzartans, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian, were arrested in a surprise crackdown dubbed the ‘Eagle Flush Operation.’

The commission arraigned them before Mr Dipeolu on charges of cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

They each pleaded “not guilty” to the charges read to them in court.

