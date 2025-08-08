The Kogi State Government has said it has made a remarkable breakthrough in healthcare, emerging as Nigeria’s top-performing state in insurance coverage for adults.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lokoja.

Mr Fanwo said the latest 2023 data from StatiSense and EFInA indicates that an impressive 11 per cent of Kogi’s population is now enrolled in insurance, emerging as Nigeria’s top performing state in insurance coverage for adults.

He said the data showed that Kogi surpassed major states like Lagos, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory, with Nine, Seven, and six per cent respectively.

He emphasised that this achievement is a testament to the state government’s commitment to expanding quality, affordable healthcare to its citizens.

“At the heart of Kogi’s success is the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA), led by Kunle Aledare,” he said.

“Under Aledare’s leadership, the agency has implemented a people-centred approach, driving aggressive enrollment, rural outreach, and partnerships that deliver inclusive, sustainable health financing.”

He said this approach has enabled thousands of rural and underserved residents to access essential health services without fear of financial ruin.

“The Kogi state government’s achievement has not gone unnoticed. Other states are already studying the Kogi model as the administration moves closer to universal health coverage,” he said.

“The government’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Kogites is evident in its efforts to build a healthcare system that truly works for everyone.”

Mr Fanwo noted that Ahmed Ododo’s administration remains dedicated to building a healthy, empowered, and productive population as the foundation for sustainable development.

He said in further push to extend affordable healthcare; the government recently signed a landmark pact with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

He said the agreement provides local government staff access to affordable insurance under the state scheme, with thousands of Kogi pensioners already enrolled.

Mr Fanwo added that the government is also upgrading over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to guarantee grassroots access to quality care

“This initiative is a game-changer for Kogi’s healthcare landscape, and the government is committed to ensuring that its citizens have access to cheap, quality, and accessible healthcare”.

He noted that the state government’s success in healthcare is as a result of its collaborative efforts with various stakeholders.

He acknowledged the federal government’s support as crucial to the success of the state’s healthcare initiatives.

“As Kogi state continues to build on its achievements, it is clear that the government’s commitment to healthcare will remain a top priority,” he added.

