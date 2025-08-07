Lawyers representing human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, have demanded his immediate release from police custody, alleging persecution, abuse of power, and threats to his safety under the watch of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, expressed deep concern over his client’s detention at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, warning that his life was at risk.

“Given the events of recent days and Sowore’s open call to question the official acts of the Inspector-General of Police, we entertain a strong apprehension that Sowore is not safe in police custody,” Mr Temokun said. “He was taken into custody on August 6, 2025, after honouring a police invitation.”

Mr Temokun described the detention as an act of retaliation against Mr Sowore’s persistent criticism of Mr Egbetokun, particularly over the alleged illegality of his continued tenure and accusations of cronyism in the police promotion system.

He referenced Mr Sowore’s 21 July protest at the Force Headquarters, which drew attention to poor working conditions and post-retirement welfare for police officers.

That demonstration, Mr Temokun noted, was a peaceful civic action led by Mr Sowore, supported by retired police officers and civil society activists.

The eyeglasses incident

Mr Temokun also cited an earlier incident during the protest in which Mr Sowore’s AI-powered Ray-Ban eyeglasses were allegedly snatched by Aku Victor Chiemerie, reportedly linked to the police.

“We filed multiple petitions regarding the theft, but the police have refused to take action, further raising questions about their complicity,” Mr Temokun said. “Instead, they appear to have launched a vendetta against Sowore.”

The lawyer questioned the legality and fairness of Mr Sowore’s detention, especially since one of the petitions leading to his arrest was filed by the Nigeria Police Force itself.

“The complainant is now the arrestor, detainer, and investigator,” he said. “How can Sowore receive fair treatment in the custody of his accuser?”

“We believe this is not an investigation of any disclosed crime but a shameless persecution driven by personal vendetta. If anything untoward happens to Sowore, the IGP must be held accountable.”

Mr Temokun demanded Mr Sowore’s immediate release and the return of his confiscated smart glasses.

CUPP, lawyers condemn detention

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) also condemned Mr Sowore’s detention.

In a separate statement issued on Thursday, CUPP’s General Secretary, Peter Ameh, described the arrest as an assault on constitutional freedoms.

“The arrest flouts Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression,” Mr Ameh said. “This is not just unjust but a disturbing misuse of police power. If the IGP believes Sowore has a case to answer, he should charge him to court.”

He also raised concerns about alleged favouritism in the rapid promotion of certain police officers, calling for a public enquiry.

“The promotion of an individual to Assistant Commissioner of Police in just 10 years raises serious questions about corruption in the system,” he added.

CUPP demanded Mr Sowore’s unconditional release, warning that using the police to silence critics threatens democracy and the rule of law.

“The Nigerian Police must cease being an instrument of oppression,” Mr Ameh said. “Accountability is a collective responsibility.”

Some Nigerian lawyers have also criticised the police for procedural violations and alleged abuse of authority.

They echoed CUPP and Mr Temokun’s concerns that Mr Sowore’s detention lacks legal merit and appears politically motivated.

As of press time, police had not responded to a request for comment.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Sowore was detained after honouring an invitation from the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters.

The invitation followed allegations of forgery and criminal defamation, though the police initially failed to provide full details.

Mr Sowore, through his lawyer, had requested that the petition be disclosed in advance and that the summons be reissued appropriately with a clear legal basis.

The police later agreed and rescheduled the meeting for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, assuring they would provide the petition at the point of appearance.

Before honouring the invitation, Mr Sowore took to Facebook to rally supporters.

“Let every freedom fighter, every citizen of conscience, every voice of resistance assemble early tomorrow at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja,” he wrote.

Upon arrival, Mr Sowore was interrogated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede, a former SARS officer. According to his associates, two petitions were presented—one from the police and another from Bukola Kuti, a newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, reportedly linked to the IGP.