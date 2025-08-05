Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has lifted the suspension on 81 government officials in the South-eastern state.

Monday Uzor, the spokesperson to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspension

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nwifuru suspended 87 government officials on 28 July.

The suspension was to last for one month without salaries, according to Mr Nwifuru’s spokesperson.

The governor had claimed the officials were suspended for not attending an ‘important government function’ last weekend.

This newspaper would later learn that the ‘important government function’ was actually a burial ceremony of the mother of one of the governor’s kin and friends, Innocent Elechi Ojiugwo.

Of the 87 officials, 25 commissioners, 14 senior special assistants, 24 special assistants, and 22 permanent secretaries were affected.

‘Resume duties immediately’

Mr Uzor, in the Tuesday statement, said Governor Nwifuru has “graciously lifted the suspension on 81 government officials.”

The spokesperson was silent on the fate of six others who were also suspended by the governor.

“The governor directed the commissioners, senior special assistants, special assistants and permanent secretaries who were suspended on the 28th of July, 2025 to resume official duties immediately,” he said.