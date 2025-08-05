The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Branch, has awarded scholarships to 18 indigent students, as part of its annual Indigent Student Scholarship Scheme.

Speaking at the award ceremony on Tuesday in Kano, the Chairperson of ASUU-BUK, Ibrahim Tajo-Siraj, said the programme aimed to support academically outstanding students who had financial difficulties.

He said that the initiative was a core programme of ASUU at the national and branch levels.

According to him, it reflects the union’s commitment to promoting inclusive education regardless of socio-economic status, gender, religion or ethnicity.

“At ASUU, we are not just lecturers, but mentors and builders of society. We work closely with our students, many of whom come from humble backgrounds, but are full of potential.

“This scholarship is one of the ways we ensure that no student is left behind because of financial hardship.”

Mr Tajo-Siraj revealed that ASUU at the national level annually awards ₦200,000 each to two students from each of its over 80 branches across the country.

The BUK ASUU chairman also said that in addition to the two national recipients, ASUU-BUK branch awards ₦100,000 each to 16 students annually, bringing the total beneficiaries to 18.

According to him, the scholarships are funded solely through voluntary monthly deductions from the salaries of ASUU members.

”Our members are not rich, but we believe in the power of collective sacrifice to uplift others. It is a responsibility we take seriously and proudly.”

He noted that the BUK branch had sustained the scholarship scheme for over a decade, with many past recipients graduating successfully and contributing to national development.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain focused and make the best use of the opportunity.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the BUK, Sagir Abbas, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Aliyu Mu’azu, commended ASUU for its commitment to supporting students.’

”I congratulate the union for this noble gesture. Without such initiatives, many may not fully understand the financial challenges students face,” Mr Abbas said.

The vice chancellor, however, encouraged ASUU to always inform the university management about the initiative for wider publicity and institutional recognition.

The Convener of the Indigent Scholarship Committee, Muhammad Waziri, congratulated the beneficiaries and acknowledged the competitiveness of the selection process.

”We received over 100 applications; this support is to ensure that you continue your education. We hope to support more students in the coming years,” Mr Waziri said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Adamu thanked the union for the financial support.

”We are deeply grateful to ASUU for this timely assistance. May God continue to strengthen the union in its selfless service to students,” he said.

