The wife of the Nigerian president, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion to support the people affected by natural disasters in Niger State.

Mrs Tinubu, who made the donation through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), on Tuesday in Minna, said the beneficiaries would include flood, fire, and boat accident victims as well as those affected by banditry attacks.

She described the disasters as touching: “These are indeed challenging times, but I pray that Almighty God comforts the bereaved families, heals the injured, and strengthens all those affected.

She also acknowledged the federal government’s quick response in disbursing funds and relief materials to the affected people.

Mrs Tinubu said the strength of a nation is its ability to show compassion to those in pain, urging Nigerians to be compassionate to one another.

“I am glad that President Bola Tinubu swiftly approved the immediate release of funds and food items to assist in the recovery effort and the reconstruction of houses destroyed by the flood.

“I am here to condone with Governor Mohammed Bago and the good people of Niger over the devastating flood incident that affected Mokwa Local Government, which sadly claimed the lives of many people and displaced several families.

“I also commend the efforts of the governor for rising promptly to the occasion with the donation of funds and grains to support displaced families.

“In support of the rebuilding efforts of the Niger State Government, the Governing Council of the Renewed Hope Initiative is donating the sum of N1 billion, along with relief materials, including clothes, shoes, and 2,000 bags of 50kg rice to the state,” she said.

The wife of the president also extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent tragic boat accident, the victims of bandit attacks, and those who have suffered from fire disasters in the state.

ALSO READ: Tinubu approves N2 billion for resettlement of Niger flood victims

“As a mother, I share your pain and grief over this irreplaceable loss and devastation. I believe that we all can collectively overcome this tragedy and help this community heal. May God comfort you and grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

“The funds will be directed towards housing support and essential supplies to help displaced families get back on their feet.

“This is in line with the objective of the Renewed Hope Initiative as contained in our motto, ‘ Towards a Better Life for Families,” she said.

Governor Bago thanked President Tinubu and his wife for their support of the people.

(NAN)