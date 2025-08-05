The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four individuals — including a man, his wife, girlfriend, and her younger sister — over a bizarre staged kidnapping scheme aimed at extorting ₦5 million from the girls’ father.

According to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, the alleged kidnap was orchestrated by two sisters, Joy Innocent and her younger sibling, 16-year-old Lead Way Innocent, in collaboration with Joy’s boyfriend, Mayowa Adedeji, and his legal wife, Tina Mayowa.

The incident unfolded when the girls’ father, a Mr. Innocent, a resident of Jikwoyi Phase II, reported to the police on 30 July that his teenage daughter had been missing since 18 July, after leaving home to write an exam at Government Secondary School, Karu.

He later received a call from an unknown number demanding a ₦5 million ransom for her release.

Acting swiftly, the Divisional Police Officer in Jikwoyi launched an investigation using intelligence and digital tracking, which led officers to a residence within the same community.

There, they found the supposedly abducted teenager, Lead Way Innocent, sitting calmly and chatting with Mrs. Mayowa — far from the condition of a distressed kidnapping victim.

Further investigation uncovered the shocking truth: Lead Way had not only faked her own abduction but was an active participant in the extortion scheme.

Her older sister, Joy, remained at home and pretended ignorance, watching their father suffer emotionally as he struggled to raise the ransom money. Both girls had conspired with Joy’s boyfriend, Mr. Adedeji, who involved his wife, Tina, to complete the ploy.

“All four suspects have confessed to the crime and are currently in police custody,” Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police, said. “They will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.”

Reacting to the development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Sunday Adewale, described the act as “a deeply troubling betrayal within the family.”

He urged parents and guardians to foster better communication with their children and remain alert to signs of distress or misconduct.

The police reiterated that all attempts to manipulate familial bonds for criminal gain will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities via the FCT Command’s emergency lines: 0803 200 3913 and 0806 158 1938.