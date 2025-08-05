Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday rewarded members of the victorious Super Falcons of Ondo origin with N60 million and a house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Falcons recently clinched their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

The governor announced the reward during a reception held in honour of defender Tosin Demehin, the team’s media officer, Mary Akinsola, and team secretary, Mary Oduboku.

Mr Aiyedatiwa gifted Demehin N30 million and a house at Sunshine Estate, Oba Ile in Akure North, while Akinsola and Oduboku received N15 million each.

He expressed pride in the team’s achievements, particularly celebrating the fact that a player and two officials from Ondo contributed to the victory.

He said the gesture was aimed at encouraging excellence in sports and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to celebrating outstanding athletes.

“I would like to extend special congratulations to Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin, a daughter of the soil and a very talented player, who was part of the victorious team.

“Your contributions to the team’s success are truly acknowledged and appreciated.

“I also wish to commend Mary Akinsola, the team’s media officer, for her tireless efforts in sharing the story of the Super Falcons with the world.

“Your work behind the scenes has helped to promote the team’s image and inspire a new generation of young footballers.

“To Mary Oduboku, the team secretary, I say thank you for your dedication and hard work. Your administrative skills and commitment to the team’s success have been invaluable.

“To the three of you in the Super Falcons team, I say you have really made us very proud.

“Your achievements are a testimony to your hard work, talent and perseverance. You have demonstrated that with determination and focus, anything is possible.

“Your victory is not just a triumph for yourselves, but a huge honour for Ondo State and indeed, Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa later appreciated the President, Bola Tinubu, for the celebration, recognition and reward accorded to the victorious Falcons.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Henry Omoyofunmi, appreciated the governor for hosting the indigenes who made both Nigeria and Ondo State proud.

He assured the governor of his commitment to promoting all other sports across the state.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Football Association, Sunday Dele-Ajayi, noted that this was the first time any governor had officially honoured Super Falcons players of Ondo origin, despite the state having produced several stars over the years.

Mr Dele-Ajayi pledged the support of the state’s Football Association to further develop football at all levels.

Earlier, Super Falcons defender Demehin expressed her gratitude for the love and warm reception extended to her and the entire Super Falcons team by the governor and people of Ondo State.

She described winning the WAFCON trophy as a major milestone in her career and credited her development to her early days at Sunshine Queens, which she said helped shape her journey in football.

“Winning the trophy was a monumental progress, this hosting makes it even more special. We stand together and united to do more for Nigerian football.

“It’s a gesture like yours that makes youths dream bigger. This will strengthen women’s football in Ondo State.

“Sunshine queens gave the start that I really needed.

“There are many more like me in Sunshine Queens waiting for their chance, which will propel them to the next level,” she said

