On Monday, 4 August, at the State House in Abuja, the celebration of Nigeria’s victorious D’Tigress team came with a special moment.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, specially recognised one woman who had quietly achieved the unimaginable: Sarah Ogoke-Ejiogu, the only player in African history to win five consecutive Women’s AfroBasket titles.

But her gold medals are just part of the story.

Barely nine months ago, Sarah gave birth. Yet here she was, standing tall and proud, not just as a champion on the court but as a new mother, a certified surgeon, and a true Nigerian patriot.

“But before I take my leave, I wanted to share the inspiring story of Dr. Sarah Ogoke, one of your players, who is a full-time surgeon. Where is she? Who got certified last year, and she also had a baby last year. Congratulations, and that’s the baby. I know, and when I said you are ambassadors of sport, she quickly agreed,” the First Lady said, her voice filled with pride.

Mrs Tinubu collectively praised D’Tigress in her address, saying, “It is indeed a deep sense of pride and joy that I welcome home a fierce, D’Tigress National Basketball Team, after your historic fifth consecutive victory at the FIBA Women’s Afro Basket 2025. This victory is not just a win on the court; it is a resounding statement of hard work, excellence, and national pride. This is a moment that will forever inspire generations of Nigerian girls and women to dream big, boldly, and pursue greatness.”

Path to greatness

Sarah’s path with D’Tigress began in 2011 when she was still in college. Born in New York to Nigerian parents, she grew up immersed in a blend of American and Nigerian cultures.

Her father, who passed away in 2024, played a key role in nurturing her love for basketball from an early age. Her connection to Nigeria, though distant in geography, was deeply rooted in identity.

“I always wanted to have that opportunity to represent my homeland. When I got that call-up, I was extremely proud and excited to represent my country,” said Ogoke in her interview with The Big Tipoff.

When the national team call-up arrived (in 2011), Sarah achieved one of her dreams. At the time, she was the only college player on the team, with all her teammates being professionals. She found it very encouraging. Since then, the team has improved with each tournament.

She steadily became one of the team’s pillars, eventually helping secure titles in 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and now 2025 — making her the first male or female player in African basketball history to win five consecutive continental championships.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. In a sport where careers are often shortened by injuries, shifting dynamics, or personal life changes, Sarah’s consistency at the highest level sets her apart. Her resilience — playing through physical challenges, personal losses, and academic rigours— has made her an icon far beyond the basketball court.

Over the years, Sarah has moved from being a rookie to becoming a team captain and now a role model.

Keyword is gratitude

After D’Tigress’ quarterfinal win over Cameroon in Abidjan, Sarah opened up in an emotional video interview shared on FIBA Women’s AfroBasket’s Facebook page:

“I’m thankful. The key word here is gratitude. I had a rough year last year. But this year, the sun is back out again. And I’m enjoying the fruits of my labour. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for this organisation. I’m thankful for Nigeria. I’m thankful for the call back up. And I’m thankful that they had the faith in me to be ready for this moment. Shout out Nigeria. Shout out our fans for supporting us. We love you, Nigeria. And we’re going to try to run this back again, alright? Two more, baby. Two more.[alluding to two more games before the title is officially secured again]”

Indeed, 2024 was a tough year for Sarah. She lost her father. She had a baby. She missed the Olympics due to pregnancy. Yet she returned, stronger.

I miss my daddy. First man to show me what love is. — Sarah “Cheeks” Ogoke (@Proliife7) February 15, 2025

Sarah has earned more than gold medals: She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Premedicine from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree.

After years of juggling sports and medical school, she is now a certified podiatric surgeon.

Her academic journey was never on pause, even during her national team duties. Between 2014 and 2022, she rotated between clinical placements, basketball tournaments, and national call-ups — a testament to her time management, discipline, and passion.

In 2019, she was inducted into the Kennesaw State University Hall of Fame in Georgia for her exploits during her college basketball years. She finished her collegiate career with over 1,000 points and remains one of the school’s all-time leaders in steals and three-pointers.

A standing ovation for a living legend

At Monday’s reception, Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced federal rewards — $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for coaches and crew, national honours and a plot of land. Yet for Sarah Ogoke, her name was already engraved in gold — not just in medals, but in hearts.

First Lady Tinubu summed up that sentiment in her closing words:

“You have given us another reason to believe in the power of Nigerian women to break barriers and set new records.

“I pray your journey in life continues to be filled with success and light on the path for many more victories to come. Once again, I say congratulations.”