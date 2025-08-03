Tobi Amusan proved again why she remains Nigeria’s queen of hurdles, storming to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 Nigerian Athletics Championships in Lagos.

The world record holder clocked 12.57 seconds to win her fifth national title in the event, finishing ahead of Adaobi Tabugbo (13.03s) and Faith Osamuyi (13.36s).

Amusan’s continued dominance on home soil further builds momentum as she heads toward the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

Other winners

In the women’s 100m final, Chioma Cynthia Nweke emerged as the surprise new sprint champion, clocking 11.27 seconds to win the title.

Nweke, fresh off her victory at the African U20 Championships in Abeokuta, beat Olayinka Olajide (11.39s) and Iyanuoluwa Bada (11.45s) to take the crown.

Despite facing strong winds throughout the rounds, the 19-year-old maintained her composure. She had earlier won her heat and semifinal with wind-aided times of 11.23s and 11.20s, respectively.

In the men’s 400m, Gafar Badmus captured the national title in 45.71 seconds, ahead of Ezekiel Asuquo (46.29s) and David Akhalu (46.91s).

On the women’s side, Favour Onyah claimed gold with 52.69 seconds, beating Opeyemi Deborah Oke and Anita Enaruna to the line. Experienced quarter-miler Patience Okon-George was disqualified for a false start.

Sade Olatoye secured her third national title in the women’s hammer throw. With her strong performances this season, she remains in contention for a spot at the Tokyo World Championships through her global ranking.

Prestina Ochonogor retains Long Jump crown

Reigning African U20 champion, Prestina Ochonogor, continued her fine run of form by winning her second consecutive national long jump title at the 2025 AFN National Athletics Championships held at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Ochonogor soared 6.52m to take gold in the women’s long jump final, solidifying her status as one of Nigeria’s top emerging talents in the field events.

Jarret Glory earned the silver medal with a best jump of 6.00m, while Akinsanya Ismaila Ajoke secured bronze with a distance of 5.88m.

The event capped another successful outing for Ochonogor, who had earlier won gold at the African U20 Championships in Abeokuta, confirming her steady rise on the national and continental stage.

Relay Heartbreak

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying its relay teams for the World Championships suffered another blow. In the men’s 4x400m Invitational Relay, the team of Samuel Ogazi, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Gafar Badmus, and Chidi Okezie ran a time of 3:03.68—well outside the 2:59.12 needed to secure a place among the world’s top 16.

Okezie, visibly emotional after the race, reflected the general frustration, as Nigeria continues to struggle to meet the required standards for relay qualification.