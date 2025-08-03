The Katsina Emirate Council has appointed Hadi Sirika, a former aviation minister who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for multi-billion naira fraud, as a traditional ruler.

Mr Sirika was appointed as Marusan Katsina or District Head of Shargalle in the Dutsi Local Government Area.

Mr Sirika, who served as minister in the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was investigated by the EFCC after leaving office in 2023.

He was subsequently charged before two separate courts at the end of the investigations.

In the first case, he is accused of a N2.8 billion contract fraud. The other defendants in the case are Mr Sirika’s daughter, Fatima Sirika, her husband, Jalal Hamma, and the couple’s firm, Al Buraq Global Investment.

Mr Sirika is accused of using his power to confer an unfair advantage on Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, the company linked to his daughter and her husband.

This allegedly involved a N1.5 billion contract for the Katsina Airport apron extension.

The EFCC said the act violates Section 12 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act.

In the other case, Mr Sirika is charged alongside his brother and two companies with abuse of office and contract fraud, allegedly involving N19.4 billion.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Traditional title

Mr Sirika’s appointment was announced in a statement issued by Bello Ifo, the Secretary to the Katsina Emirate, on Saturday in Katsina.

The emirate also appointed Governor Dikko Radda’s son, Umar, as the ‘Gwagwaren Katsina’, the district head of Radda in the Charanchi Local Government Area.

Other district heads announced are Sanusi Kabir-Usman as Karshin Katsina, district head of Shinkafi in the Kaita LGA.

Also, Ahmad Abdulmumini-Kabir was appointed as the Dan-majen Katsina, district head of Dankama, in the Kaita LGA.

Others are Abubakar Dardisu, Sarkin Mudurun Katsina, district head of Muduru, in Mani Local Government Area and Gambo Abdullahi, Dausayin Katsina, District Head of Dabai, Danja Local Government Area.

The statement said their appointments took effect from Saturday.

The roles are mainly ceremonial and have no constitutional executive responsibilities. However, Mr Sirika’s appointment, while being prosecuted for fraud, raises questions about the ethical considerations given to such appointments in a country where over 40 per cent of the 200 million-plus population lives in poverty.