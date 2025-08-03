The suspension of Badeggi FM, a privately owned radio station in Minna, Niger State, continued to draw criticism from political parties and rights groups, even as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, appealed for calm.

Governor Mohammed Bago ordered the shutdown of the station during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting on 1 August, accusing the broadcaster of unethical practices and incitement against his administration.

Dspite having no such powers, the governor also revoked the station’s license, directed its sealing, and threatened to demolish its premises.

While acknowledging concerns over the station’s operations, the minister, in a statement signed by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, clarified that only the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is empowered by law to suspend broadcasting licenses.

He welcomed the state government’s decision to formally report the station’s alleged misconduct to the NBC and urged all parties to await the commission’s resolution of the matter.

“The minister appeals to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner,” the statement reads.

Action undemocratic, says ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the governor’s action as undemocratic and an affront to press freedom.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Saturday, said the move was “a brazen assault on the rule of law reminiscent of military dictatorship.”

Mr Abdullahi argued that under the NBC Act, only the commission can sanction broadcasters, warning that the precedent set by Mr Bago’s directive could endanger media freedom nationwide.

The party demanded the immediate reopening of Badeggi FM and an independent probe into what it termed the misuse of security operatives for political retaliation.

SERAP condemns governor’s action, gives 48-hour ultimatum

Also, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Mr Bago to reverse what it called the “arbitrary and unlawful” shutdown of Badeggi FM.

In an open letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged the governor to reinstate the station’s license, withdraw the threat to demolish its premises, and end what it described as a crackdown on freedom of expression in Niger State.

The rights group condemned the profiling of the station’s owner, Shuaibu Badeggi, and warned that silencing critical voices under the guise of national security violated both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights treaties.

SERAP further cautioned that the closure could have a chilling effect on press freedom ahead of the 2027 general elections, pledging to take legal action if the government fails to comply.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and your government to comply with our request in the public interest,” it threatened.

The organisation said Mr Bago’s restrictions on Badeggi FM “have seriously undermined the public’s right to be meaningfully informed.”

It added that the station’s capacity to engage in the public discourse that sustains a democratic society is also at stake.

“Your brutal attacks on Badeggi FM, its owner and other staff members of the station constitute a serious restriction on the development of democracy in the country, since it impedes free debate over ideas and opinions,” SERAP noted.

“Media outlets in Niger State must be free to enable debate on issues of public interest without fear of reprisals.”