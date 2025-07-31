The Kwara State High Court has sentenced Abdulrahman Bello, an Islamic cleric, to death by hanging for the murder of 24-year-old Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

Delivering the judgment in Ilorin on Thursday, the judge, Hannah Ajayi, described the crime as “the highest degree of human wickedness,” and a premeditated and cold-blooded act.

Ms Ajayi, however discharged and acquitted the four other accused persons in the trial – Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahman Jamiu – saying that the prosecution did not establish their connection to the crime.

The judge said Mr Bello’s statements before the court showed that he had a preconceived intention of killing the victim for money-making ritual.

‘Deceptive defence’

She also said his confession of love and intention to marry the victim, as said in his defence, were all concocted to deceive the court.

The judge also said that the attitude of the convict after committing the crime and before his arrest by law enforcement officers showed that it might not have been his first time of engaging in the crime.

The court also held that video and written evidence taken by the officers of the State Security Service (SSS) and the police from the convict duly complied with law of the state.

It also held that no evidence showed or substantiated beating of the convict or blood stain sustained due to police beating.

The judge further held that the convict did not show himself as a witness of truth, “because all what he said to deny allegations against him were afterthought”, more so, as a book on money-making charms was found in his apartment.

Ms Ajayi admonished members of the public, especially young adults, on bad influence of social media.

She said the victim may have been alive if she had informed members of her family, friends or relatives of her movement or visit to a Facebook male friend.

Ms Ajayi also found the convict guilty of being in possession of human parts and human blood, and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with option of N100, 000 fine.

The court, which acquitted the convict of the charge of rape, however, found him guilty of killing and dismembering the body of the victim and thus sentenced him to death by hanging.

Reaction

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has hailed the judgement.

Mr Sulu-Gambari, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Abdulazeez Arowona, said, “The gruesome murder of Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal was pathetic, unfortunate, regrettable and worrisome.

“The judgement has further brightened the hope and trust of the people in the judiciary and security agencies. May Almighty Allah repose the soul of the late Hafsoh Lawal and comfort his family members.”

The emir appealed to parents and guardians to be vigilant and watch over their children and wards in order to curb reoccurrence of such dastardly acts.

Background harges

Miss Lawal was murdered on 10 February at Olunlade Area of llorin, Kwara State, with the case attracting wide public attention in and outside the state.

Mr Abdulrahman and four other men were accused of conspiring and causing the death of Miss Lawal and dismembering her body.

They were also accused of conspiring and engaging in the removal of her body parts, draining her blood and being in possession of human parts and blood.

‎The prime suspect, Mr Bello, was also accused of raping the deceased, an offence punishable under section 283 of the Penal code CAP P4, Laws of Kwara state.

The five charges filed against them are:

COUNT ONE: That you ABDULRAHMAN BELLO, AHMED ABDULWASIU, SULEIMAN MUHYDEEN, JAMIU UTHMAN and ABDULRAHMAN JAMIU, on or about 10th February, 2025, at Olunlade Area, llorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to commit an illegal act, to wit; conspired to cause the death of one Hafsat Yetunde Adefalu and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State 2006. c/2025

COUNT TWO: That YOU ABDULRAHMAN BELLO, AHMED ABDULWASIU, SULEIMAN MUHYDEEN, JAMIU UTHMAN and ABDULRAHMAN JAMIU, on or about 10h February, 2025, at Olunlade Area, Ilorin, Kwara State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, committed an illegal act, to wit: cause the death of one Hafsat Yetunde Adefalu, then dismembered her body and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State 2006.

COUNT THREE: That you ABDULRAHMAN BELLO, AHMED ABDULWASIU, SULEIMAN MUHYDEEN, JAMIU UTHMAN and ABDULRAHMAN JAMIU on or about 10th February, 2025, at Olunlade Area, llorin, Kwara State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit an illegal act, to wit; conspired to engage in the removal of human parts; found in possession of human parts; engaged in the draining of human blood and found in possession of human blood, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 9 and punishable under Section 12 (a) of the Kwara State Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, Laws of Kwara State, 2018.

COUNT FOUR: That you ABDULRAHMAN BELLO, AHMED ABDULWASIU, SULEIMAN MUHYDEEN, JAMIU UTHMAN and ABDULRAHMAN JAMIU on or about 10th February, 2025, at Olunlade Area, lorin, Kwara State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, committed an ilegal act, to wit: you engaged in the removal of human parts; found in possession of human parts; engaged in the draining of human blood and found in possession of human blood, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 7 (a) – (d) and punishable under Section 12 (a) of the Kwara State Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, Laws of Kwara State, 2018.

COUNT FIVE: That you ABDULRAHMAN BELLO, on or about 10th February, 2025, at Olunlade Area, llorin, Kwara State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, committed an illegal act, to wit; you raped one Hafsat Yetunde Adefalu and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State.

‎All the five accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the charges.