Boxing fans at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, were treated to a stunning spectacle on Wednesday as Muyideen Oyakojo knocked out Yinka Williams to claim the National Bantamweight Title.

The 10-round, 3-minute per round contest was expected to be a long battle between the two evenly matched fighters—Oyakojo weighing in at 53.5kg and Williams at 53.0kg.

However, the bout took a dramatic turn when Oyakojo delivered a crushing blow that led to a technical knockout before the first minute of the second round.

Oyakojo, who hails from Itaepo, Ile Ago Compound in Iseyin Local Government Area, said he dedicated the belt to the Oyo State Government.

“I give all praise and gratitude to Allah for His constant mercy over me,” Oyakojo said during a post-fight interview. “This victory is not mine alone—it’s the result of the unrelenting support from Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, and the top-notch training and belief from my coaches, Coach Jumbo Michael and Coach Ajisafe Wahab.”

“This is just the beginning,” Oyakojo added. “I’m focused, I’m ready, and with Allah’s help, I’m going to take this title even further.”

The electrifying atmosphere drew boxing lovers from Lagos, Ogun, and other states across the Southwest, reaffirming the sport’s growing popularity in the region.

The panel of judges for the match included Tayo Olaifa, Constance Chinagorom, and Seyi Ajao, while Referee Seyi George officiated the bout.

The fight was supervised under the auspices of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), with Rafiu Oladipo, President of the NBBofC, acting as the official supervisor.

Other stewards for the event included Gloves Master Oladipo Babalola, Ring Marshal Adewale Abe, and Time Keepers Titilope Ogunkunle and Prince Ade Olofin.

The medical team comprised Dr. Tajudeen Sule and Chike Ilukwe, while the Board’s General Secretary, Remi Aboderin, served as event coordinator.

With this emphatic victory, Oyakojo not only secures his place as Nigeria’s National Bantamweight Champion but also sends a powerful message to rivals on the national and continental boxing scene.