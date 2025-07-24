The Head of the Development Programme at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Ifeanyi Chukwudi, has been elected as Curator (President) of the Abuja Hub of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of young leaders driving dialogue, action, and change worldwide.

In the past two years, Mr Chukwudi has played a pivotal leadership role within the Abuja Hub, first as Impact Officer, where he was responsible for managing the design, implementation, and impact measurement of the hub’s community projects, and then as Vice Curator, supporting the Hub’s overall strategy and operations.

During this period, he led several of the hub’s flagship public policy dialogues, bringing young people into critical conversations on governance, climate change, inclusion, and economic development. He also co-led the Hub’s Entrepreneurship and Employability Project, which supported youth innovation and workforce readiness in Nigeria’s capital city.

In January 2025, Mr Chukwudi was selected as one of only 50 Global Shapers worldwide to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, representing both the Abuja Hub and Nigeria. At Davos, he joined other young changemakers in amplifying youth perspectives on the global stage and engaging directly with world leaders on issues of equity, sustainability, and innovation.

As Curator, Mr Chukwudi will now lead the Abuja Hub’s strategic direction for the 2025/2026 term, guiding a diverse group of young professionals and entrepreneurs committed to improving the state of their community through high-impact projects and civic engagement.

His election reflects both his dedication to youth leadership and the Abuja Hub’s rising profile within the Global Shapers Community.

“I am deeply honoured to be elected Curator of the Abuja Global Shapers and to continue serving alongside such passionate and visionary young leaders,” Mr Chukwudi said.

“This new role offers an incredible opportunity to build on the progress we’ve made in recent years, strengthening our impact, expanding our reach, and amplifying youth voices in national and global conversations. I look forward to working with my fellow Shapers to champion bold, community-driven solutions that advance equity, inclusion, and development in Nigeria and beyond.”

In his new role, Mr Chukwudi joins over 500 Curators worldwide who are helping shape a more inclusive and sustainable future under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

About Ifeanyi Chukwudi

Mr Chukwudi leads the development programme at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), where he oversees multi-country initiatives focused on natural resource governance, climate change, conflict and security, human rights, health, and agriculture. His work spans Nigeria and several countries in West and Central Africa, including Ghana, Mozambique, the DRC, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

He brings a strong management consulting background, having provided strategy advisory services to numerous companies across diverse sectors, as well as technical assistance to the Rural Electrification Agency through the UK Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF), particularly in assessing mini-grid projects and evaluating investment readiness.

He also previously provided technical assistance to the Office of the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, where he supported the establishment of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments and the Legislative Mentorship Initiative.

He holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria and has been awarded the 2025 Hosh Ibrahim African Scholarship for a Master of Public Policy at the London School of Economics (LSE).

About the Global Shapers Community

The Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, is a network of over 500 city-based hubs across 155 countries and territories worldwide, bringing together young people to improve the state of the world.

Founded by Professor Klaus Schwab in 2011, the Global Shapers Community’s mission is to develop youth leaders, accelerate youth action and amplify youth voices. Since 2011, Global Shapers have implemented over 2,000 projects reaching more than 2 million beneficiaries, ensuring that young people play an influential role in shaping the future.