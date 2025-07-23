Four more senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection letters were read separately on the floor of the chamber by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday’s plenary.

The senators are Francis Fadahunsi (Osun), Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun), Akon Samson (Akwa-Ibom) and Aniekan Bassey (Akwa-Ibom).

The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, Chris Ngige, and some APC members in the House of Representatives were allowed to attend the proceedings.

With the defection of the four senators from Osun and Akwa-Ibom, the number of APC senators is now 70, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has 28 senators.

The senators of the Labour Party (LP), five, Social Democratic Party (SDP), two, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), one, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), one, while two seats are still vacant.

(NAN)