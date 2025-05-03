The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the creation of ethical and legal frameworks to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that unregulated use poses risks to press freedom and fundamental human rights.

A statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of NHRC Fatimah Mohammed stated that the commission will release an advisory on the use and deployment of AI in the country.

Mrs Mohammed stated that NHRC’s Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu called for AI to be developed and used in a way that aligns with human rights principles to prevent potential abuses.

Mr Ojukwu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said AI has both the potential to enhance journalistic activities such as content development, investigative reporting, research and fact-checking.

But he said it could be undermined when it is manipulated for misinformation, cyber bullying, emotional abuse or inciting comments.

Mr Ojukwu described the 2025 commemoration, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” as a timely.

He noted the increasing influence of digital communications and utilisation of AI in virtually all aspects of life.

“According to the Human Rights Advocate, AI tools have greatly impacted on the enjoyment of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media by eliminating barriers to timely and effective communication.

“ AI tools have at the same time aided the breach of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media when applied unprofessionally without deference to ethical regulations,” the statement stated.

Call on citizens to adopt AI

Mr Ojukwu urged the citizens and journalists to adopt AI responsibly to advance right to freedom of expression and the media, while avoiding inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

He further called on government officials to cooperate with journalists as they carry out their constitutional duties of holding power to account, and cautioned against interference with law journalistic activities.

“All stakeholders must recognise the press as a vital partner in the democratic process,” he said, warning that harassment, intimidation, or destruction of journalists’ equipment would not be condoned.

Commendations

Mr Ojukwu commended Nigerian journalists for their resilience in the face of intimidation and occasional harassment by overzealous security personnel.

He said the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity not to cast blame, but to reflect on the state of press freedom globally, defend the media’s independence, and honour journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

World Press Freedom Day, first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, is marked every 3 May to raise awareness about the importance of a free press and to remind governments of their responsibility to protect media independence.

Nigeria was ranked 112 out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, indicating continued concerns about censorship, journalist safety, and government surveillance, which are challenges now further complicated by AI-enabled threats.

