The Chairman of Kudan Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, Dauda Abba, has proposed a requirement for would-be couples to present the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) enrollment card before getting married.

Mr Abba said this would increase enrollment in the scheme.

He made the proposal on Monday in Kudan LGA Secretariat at the KADCHMA’s inauguration of the informal sector enrollment campaign into the scheme.

The chairman said the proposal aimed to ensure couples have access to quality healthcare services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which would also be inaugurated at Kagarko and Chikun LGAs, is expected to be carried out across all 23 LGAs of the state.

It was supported by EngerderHealth Consortium, International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH), Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) and Legislative Advocacy Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals (LISDEL).

Mr Abba stated that pregnant women would particularly benefit from the scheme’s coverage of antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care.

The chairman also added that the health scheme provides financial protection against unexpected medical expenses, enabling pregnant women to access quality healthcare without financial hardship.

He added that the scheme also provides access to quality healthcare services, including antenatal care, delivery, and postnatal care, with or without complications, reducing maternal mortality rates.

“The N10,650 annual charge fee covers numerous diseases and services, including antenatal care and delivery, making it a comprehensive healthcare solution for pregnant women.”

By making KADCHMA enrollment a requirement for marriage, the chairman believed that awareness and uptake of the scheme would increase, ultimately improving the health and well-being of citizens.

He, therefore, said that he would push an Executive Order to the LGA legislative arm for inputs to make by-laws that would require intending couples to present KADCHMA enrollment cards before the wedding.

Mr Abba added that the by-law would ensure that KADCHMA enrollment cards are required for political office aspirants in the LGA to support the scheme’s implementation.

“The by-law will require individuals to have a KADCHMA card before getting married, and individuals before contesting for political positions. We are optimistic that the by-law will be ready within two to three weeks, and forward a copy to relevant stakeholders,” he said.

The chairman pledged to enroll 1,000 people in the scheme, with plans to add another 1,000 after successful enrollment.

He, therefore, urged traditional, religious leaders and all other stakeholders to circulate information about the scheme to households and support its implementation.

Earlier, the Director-General of KADCHMA, Abubakar Hassan, emphasised that the scheme’s goal is to ensure that all the residents have access to quality and affordable health services without financial hardship.

Mr Hassan explained that the authority rolled out the campaign to educate grassroots communities on the benefits of enrolling in the health scheme, targeting local stakeholders and traditional leaders to champion the initiative.

He also explained that the meeting aimed to secure the endorsement of local government authorities, identify context-specific barriers, and foster ownership and shared responsibility for improving community health outcomes.

The director-general lamented the high rate of maternal mortality, saying that the N10,650 annual charge fee covers numerous diseases, including services such as antenatal care through birth, with or without complications.

He said that over 50 women enrolled in the scheme had given birth through cesarean section.

“KADCHMA’s goal is to ensure all residents have access to quality and affordable health services without financial hardship, aligning with the vision of Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

According to him, the initiative promises improved access to quality health services, financial protection, and reduced maternal and child mortality.

This is with the ultimate goal of making Kaduna state a model for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

Mr Hassan said that the initiative is part of Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation Agenda, which aims to cater to the needs of underserved people, particularly in rural areas.

He said the scheme would provide financial protection and access to quality healthcare for its citizens.

“Health is no longer a privilege in Kaduna state, but a right,” he said.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to become enrollment ambassadors, with traditional rulers and council members supporting the scheme through community development plans and sensitisation efforts.

Halliru Mahmood, the district head of Kudan, commended the government for initiating the scheme, adding that it would provide financial protection and access to quality healthcare for citizens.

Mr Mahmood emphasised that enrollment into the scheme, which required a registration fee of N10,650, is a small price to pay considering the benefits it provides.

He stated that the programme would help reduce maternal and child mortality rates, which are significant concerns in Nigeria.

He highlighted the importance of the scheme in providing financial protection for families, particularly those who cannot afford to pay for healthcare services.

The district head believes that the programme is beneficial to the people and would make a significant impact in improving their health and wellbeing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders were community volunteers, ward development committees, traditional and religious leaders, among others.

(NAN)

