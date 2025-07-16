Gunmen involved in oil bunkering, on Sunday night, ambushed and killed the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairperson of Igbomotoru 1 Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
According to community sources, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Yenagoa on Monday, the CDC chairperson, Goodnews Manash, was ambushed behind the community’s school compound at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, while visiting his brother.
Igbomotoru, rich in crude oil deposits and famous for ruthless militants and crude oil thieves, has had a series of intra-communal clashes, which have forced many indigenes into exile.
A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, said the assailants gained access to the town through a forest at the back of the community.
|
“This is because we have military checkpoints on our waterway, which made it impossible for them to come in speedboats.
“There was no hint that the gunmen involved in illegal activities, unchallenged, especially crude oil bunkering, would strike.
“They had been driven out of the community by the Nigerian army.
“And angered by that, they plotted and killed the CDC chairman, who was working hard to restore peace in our community,” he said.
Confirming the incident, the Paramount Ruler of the community, Ayibaikie Ofongo, said, “Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sunday, somebody from the community called to inform me that gunmen have abducted the CDC chairman.
“It was not until daybreak that I got concrete information that he was actually assassinated.
“I can confirm that he is dead, but we intend to have a meeting at the community level before we issue an official statement to the public,” he said.
Also, the spokesperson to the Chairperson, Southern Ijaw LGA, Ayibaetare Easterday, said that he got wind of the incident on Sunday.
Mr Easterday condemned the gruesome attack, saying that “such an incident has put the community and LGA in a bad light before the international community”.
He said, “The story is true, but he was not killed in his house. He was killed close to another person’s compound, where he was going to visit.
READ ALSO: Police arraign 22 suspects over killing of wedding travellers in Plateau
“It is an unfortunate incident, and we pray that this kind of thing does not happen again in our community.
“We are all brothers and sisters, so if we offend one another in the community, we should exercise tolerance and make peace.
“The incident is not befitting of who we are, and it is condemnable,” Mr Easterday said.
NAN could not immediately get a comment from the police on the incident.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999