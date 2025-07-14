The Nigerian government on Monday directed 25 members of the Federal Executive Council to proceed to Katsina to participate in the full schedule of the burial rites of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the delegation will remain in Daura, Katsina State, until Wednesday, after the third day of prayers for the late Nigerian leader.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Buhari, 82, died on Sunday.

Mr Buhari served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He died after a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

Mr Buhari is expected to be buried in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday after his body is brought back from London, where he died.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in London to conclude documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of the former president’s remains.

The remains of the former president are expected to arrive in Katsina by noon Tuesday. A military ceremony and Islamic prayers will follow immediately in Daura.

Upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport. President Bola Tinubu will “personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina,” Mr Idris said.

“The remains will thereafter proceed to Daura, where the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place, followed by interment at the late President’s residence.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that President Tinubu has also constituted an inter-ministerial committee for the state funeral.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, is heading the 17-member committee that includes other ministers, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police.

“As we prepare to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s foremost statesmen, the Federal Government urges all Nigerians to join in prayers and reflection for the repose of the soul of our former leader,” Mr Idris said.

The minister added that the special FEC meeting, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Friday, 18 July.

Earlier, President Tinubu declared Tuesday a public holiday and seven days of National Mourning commenced on Sunday, 13 July. “During this period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. All State Governments and the private sector are hereby directed to comply accordingly,” the minister said.

“The President has directed that Condolence Registers be opened in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. Additional registers will be opened at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, as well as at Nigerian Embassies and Missions abroad.

“President Tinubu continues to receive messages of sympathy from Heads of State and Governments around the world, reflecting the global stature and legacy of the late President Buhari,” Mr Idris said.

