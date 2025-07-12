Governor Umar Namadi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability as Jigawa State prepares to host the 2025 Green World Day event.

The event, marking the 10th anniversary of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), is slated for 29 July, 2025, in Dutse and will be the first time the summit is hosted outside the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking while receiving the Director-General of NAGGW, Saleh Abubakar, and his team at the Government House, Dutse, Mr Namadi hailed the decision to bring the celebration to Jigawa State.

“You are coming to Jigawa today, and the objective for which you came—I think it is an honour that we will continue to cherish,” he said.

The governor emphasised the long-standing relationship between his administration and the agency, noting that Jigawa is not a new partner but an active and dependable ally.

“I can remember that I was one of the first governors that paid a visit to the agency when I assumed office. So, I began to build a very strong relationship with the agency. I also visited again. I think I visited the agency about two times. This shows that we, as a government and people of Jigawa State, recognise the importance of this agency.

“We, as one of the frontline states, have a partner that is willing to assist us and work together to support our environment. And we will try as much as possible to restore the degraded soil we have in many parts of this state.”

Speaking earlier, the director-general outlined the significance of Jigawa’s selection as the host state for this year’s celebration, saying that Jigawa ranks highest among the 11 frontline states in terms of Great Green Wall activities and international donor engagement.

“Jigawa State is among the 11 frontline states of our operation. So, for the strategic importance of the state, aside from the normal operation of the Great Green Wall activities, projects like the Action Against Desertification were all executed in Jigawa State.

“The agency will be bold to state that Jigawa State has the highest number of Great Green Wall activities and other international funding support. Hence, the reason to select Jigawa State as the venue for this year’s Great Green Wall Day, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the agency,” Mr Abubakar stated.

He also announced that the summit will feature six major activities: a National Green Summit, fund-raising campaigns, tree-planting drives, environmental education, cultural engagement, and awards for partners and contributors.

Mr Abubakar also revealed that Nigeria planned to plant 20 billion trees between this year and 2030, citing Ethiopia’s 7.5 billion tree milestone as inspiration.

“So, within these five years, Your Excellency, we want to plant 20 billion trees in this country.”

Responding, Governor Namadi reassured the agency of Jigawa’s full partnership and hospitality.

“I want to assure you that Jigawa State is happy to host this year’s summit, and we are ready to ensure its success in Dutse. You will not regret choosing Jigawa as the host state. You will find us cooperative and accommodating, as we always are.”

