Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated that agriculture remains the lifeblood of Zamfara State’s economy. On Wednesday, the governor flagged off the distribution of 2025 farm inputs for the wet season and commissioned the new Fadama house in Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that 98 fertiliser trucks were launched for onward distribution to farmers for wet season farming. The statement added that other assets distributed include 34,800 kilograms of rice seeds, 80,000 kilograms of maize seeds, 23,740 litres of herbicides, 11,735 litres of insecticides, and 23,470 sachets of seed dressing chemicals.

During the flag-off address, Governor Lawal highlighted that distributing free fertilisers reflects his administration’s ongoing commitment to transforming Zamfara State through sustainable agriculture and rural development.

He said, “Agriculture remains the lifeblood of our state’s economy. It is not just a sector, but it is the very identity of our people. Our administration has embraced the slogan ‘Farming is Our Pride’. It speaks to the core of who we are and what we must prioritise as a people. Over 85% of our population relies on agriculture for survival. It is our duty, and indeed our moral obligation, to support and empower them.

“This administration views agriculture as a strategic driver of food security, job creation, poverty reduction, and inclusive economic growth. That is why we are implementing an Agricultural Transformation Plan, tailored to the peculiar needs of our communities and aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.

“Despite climate change challenges and the late 2025 rainy season, we remain focused. Our government proactively supports farmers with necessary tools and resourcesneed to increase production and earnings. We invest in seeds, fertilizers, systems, technology, and human capital to achieve long-term impact.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our inclusive vision emphasizes women, youth, and individuals with special needs as agents of transformation, not just participants. We’ve digitized our distribution process to eliminate diversion, enhance transparency, and ensure support reaches the right farmer at the right time.

“We recognize farmers face hurdles like limited access to inputs, financing, market uncertainties, post-harvest losses, and climate change effects. But we’re actively confronting these issues. Through integrated and scalable interventions, we are building a value-chain approach that supports our farmers from planting to post-harvest. We are promoting mechanization, strengthening extension services, and creating access to agro-processing and markets.

“Let me take a moment to speak directly to the beneficiaries of this year’s program. These inputs are not intended for sale. They are not commodities to be traded for quick gain. They are tools of productivity, investments in your future and the future of Zamfara. Use them wisely, use them responsibly, and let them serve as a foundation for increased harvest and improved livelihood,” Governor Lawal advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

