At least 45 bandits loyal to notorious kingpin, Dogo Gide, have been killed in a joint operation of the State Security Service ( SSS) and the Nigerian Army in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.
According to Zagazola Makama, a local publication specialising in security reporting, the operation was conducted on Monday.
The local publication reported that the operatives trailed the bandits as they moved to attack Munya villages, including Kuchi, which they attacked last week.
During last week’s attack on Kuchi, bandits suspected to be foot soldiers of Mr Gide burnt a joint forces’ camp and rustled scores of livestock. The SSS and the army engaged them in gunfights, killing many.
|
In this latest incident, the terrorists, taking advantage of ungoverned forest reserves, moved from Bilbis forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and some parts of Kaduna on the invitation of Mr Gide.
“In the early hours of Monday, 2nd June 2025, bandits from Kaduna and Zamfara States, numbering about 100, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, advanced towards Kuchi town in Munya LGA,” a source told Zagazola Makama.
READ ALSO: Nigerian police arrest Canadian, Nigerian for transnational, cybercrime offences
“However, operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits on the outskirts of Kuchi town. The operatives engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, which saw to the elimination of the bandits, with several injured and motorcycles and ammunition recovered.”
However, the report said five SSS officers sustained injuries and are currently hospitalised.
For years, Munya LGA has been invaded by different groups, including the late Ali Kawaje group. They sacked many villages, including Kachiwe, Chibani, Injita, and Sarkin Pawa.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999