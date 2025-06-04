At least 45 bandits loyal to notorious kingpin, Dogo Gide, have been killed in a joint operation of the State Security Service ( SSS) and the Nigerian Army in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a local publication specialising in security reporting, the operation was conducted on Monday.

The local publication reported that the operatives trailed the bandits as they moved to attack Munya villages, including Kuchi, which they attacked last week.

During last week’s attack on Kuchi, bandits suspected to be foot soldiers of Mr Gide burnt a joint forces’ camp and rustled scores of livestock. The SSS and the army engaged them in gunfights, killing many.

In this latest incident, the terrorists, taking advantage of ungoverned forest reserves, moved from Bilbis forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and some parts of Kaduna on the invitation of Mr Gide.

“In the early hours of Monday, 2nd June 2025, bandits from Kaduna and Zamfara States, numbering about 100, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, advanced towards Kuchi town in Munya LGA,” a source told Zagazola Makama.

“However, operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits on the outskirts of Kuchi town. The operatives engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, which saw to the elimination of the bandits, with several injured and motorcycles and ammunition recovered.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, the report said five SSS officers sustained injuries and are currently hospitalised.

For years, Munya LGA has been invaded by different groups, including the late Ali Kawaje group. They sacked many villages, including Kachiwe, Chibani, Injita, and Sarkin Pawa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

