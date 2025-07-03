Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, said it has received 12 additional applications for registration of political parties in Nigeria in ten days.

INEC’s Spokesperson, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

This brings to 122 the number of applications for new parties received by INEC so far.

Last week, the commission disclosed it had, as of 23 June, received 110 applications for registration as political parties.

There are 18 registered political parties in Nigeria.

Mr Olumekun said the 12 new applications were received between 23 June and 2 July, a period of 10 days.

He said one association seeking registration as a political party has changed its interim secretary due to defection to another association.

The associations seeking to be registered as political parties are the Democratic Alliance (DA), I Love Nigeria (ILN), Integrity Party of Nigeria (IPN), National Youth Progressive Party (NYPP), Providence People’s Congress (PPC) and Democratic Nigeria (DN) and Greater Farmers and Traders

Others are United Nigeria Development Party (UNDP), Alliance for United Nigeria (AUN), African Independent Alliance (AIA), Greater Nigeria Movement (GNM), African Liberation Party (ALP) and Progressive Party (GFTPP).

INEC also appealed to applicants to maintain consistency to facilitate consideration of the applications as they may cause delay to the applications.

INEC’s powers to register parties

Section 253 (f) of the Constitution mandates INEC to register parties in Nigeria.

Also, Section 78 of the Electoral Act deals with the registration process for political parties, requiring them to submit an application to INEC not later than six months before a general election.

New applications

INEC listed the new applications as:

