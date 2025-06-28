In May, Nigeria’s health sector recorded new concerns around disease outbreaks, healthcare access, and workforce stability. While cumulative data revealed a rising death toll from Lassa fever and meningitis, the government also made progress with new cancer centres and expanded child health interventions. Global health alerts and lingering issues affecting medical students and nurses further shaped the month’s headlines.

Here’s a look at some of the most important health stories in May.

Lassa fever, meningitis kill 366 in 24 states – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 366 deaths from Lassa fever and meningitis in 24 states across the country.

From 1 January to 18 May, the centre confirmed 733 cases of Lassa fever from 5,118 suspected infections across 18 states and 95 local government areas.

Within the same period, NCDC said it recorded 141 Lassa fever-related deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 19.2 per cent.

It said that in week 20 alone, new infections jumped from three to 13 cases in Edo, Ondo, and Benue.

FG to commission three new cancer centres

The federal government announced the completion of three new cancer centres as part of efforts to expand cancer care access nationwide.

The facilities are located at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The facilities are located at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, noted that these centres form the first phase of what is projected to be the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa.

WHO seeks urgent action to ban flavoured tobacco, nicotine products

The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a new publication and called on governments to urgently ban all flavours in tobacco and nicotine products.

The global health body said the products include cigarettes, pouches, hookahs and e-cigarettes, to protect youths from addiction and disease.

The organisation noted that flavours like menthol, bubble gum and cotton candy are masking the harshness of tobacco and nicotine products, turning toxic products into youth-friendly bait.

Alcohol linked to higher risk of pancreatic cancer – WHO study

Alcoholic drinks, especially beer and spirits, may raise the risk of pancreatic cancer, a new UN study found.

The research, led by the World Health Organisation’s Centre for Cancer Research, pooled data from nearly 2.5 million people across Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

It revealed a “modest but significant” association between alcohol consumption and risk of developing pancreatic cancer, regardless of sex or smoking status.

Kaduna govt targets 2.8m children for Azithromycin administration

The Kaduna State government says it has concluded plans to administer Azithromycin (an antimicrobial resistance drug) to 2.8 million children in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said the mass administration of Azithromycin is for children between the ages of one and 59 months.

According to her, children under five and pregnant women have continued to show traits from the disease that should no longer claim lives.

Fate of Nigerian medical students who studied in Sudan hangs in balance

A group of 47 Nigerian medical students who escaped war-torn Sudan in May 2023 could not register for the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (MDCN) examination due to a document snag.

The students, many of whom fled or were evacuated by the federal government without exit visas, are currently racing against time to meet the registration deadline, with their future careers hanging precariously in the balance.

The students, who were enrolled at Sudan International University (SIU), were evacuated to Nigeria during the 2023 conflict in Sudan while in their final year of study.

Only 10% of Nigerians with hypertension are on treatment – NHS

The Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) has revealed that only about 10 per cent of Nigerians living with hypertension are currently receiving treatment for the condition.

The President of the NHS, Simeon Isezuo, in commemoration of World Hypertension Day, noted that less than 2.5 per cent of Nigerians with hypertension achieve blood pressure control or normal blood pressure.

Despite hypertension affecting nearly one in three adults in urban areas and one in four in rural communities, Mr Isezuo said awareness and management remain critically low, putting millions at risk of serious complications like stroke, kidney disease, and heart failure.

42% of African Nurses intend to leave amid health workforce crisis – WHO

As the world marked the 2025 International Nurses Day , the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 42 per cent of nurses in Africa showed an intention to emigrate.

In a message to commemorate the day, the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, warned that this “alarming trend” could further drain the continent’s already fragile health systems.

Mr Ihekweazu said this year’s theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Health Systems and Economies,” reinforces the need for better support and investment in the nursing profession.

