As the world marks the 2025 International Nurses Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that 42 per cent of nurses in Africa report an intention to emigrate.

In a message to commemorate the day, the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Chikwe Ihekweazu, warns that this “alarming trend” could further drain the continent’s already fragile health systems.

Mr Ihekweazu said this year’s theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Health Systems and Economies,” reinforces the need for better support and investment in the nursing profession.

“Nurses are the backbone of our health systems. Yet nearly half of them are looking to leave, drawn by better pay, safer environments, and clear career pathways in wealthier nations. This has far-reaching implications for access to care and health equity,” he said.

The warning comes as Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, continues to struggle with its health workforce crisis. Thousands of Nigerian nurses and other health workers have migrated abroad for better working conditions.

In 2024, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) revealed that over 15,000 Nigerian nurses obtained verification to work abroad between 2021 and 2023.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on how hospitals across the country are grappling with staff shortages, leading to longer wait times and reduced quality of care for patients.

Nursing workforce

Mr Ihekweazu cited the latest State of the World’s Nursing Report 2025, which revealed that the global nursing workforce has grown to 29.8 million, up from about 28 million in 2018.

The report revealed that nearly 80 per cent of nurses serve only 49 per cent of the world’s population.

In Africa, nurses make up nearly 70 per cent of Africa’s health workforce, yet the region still has one of the lowest nurse-to-population ratios in the world.

Despite recent progress, including a near doubling of the nursing workforce from 900,000 in 2018 to 1.7 million in 2023, Africa still has one of the lowest nurse-to-population ratios in the world.

At 14.1 nurses per 100,000 people, the region lags far behind high-income countries.

The report also revealed that nurses account for 66% of the region’s projected shortfall of 6.1 million health workers by 2030.

“This shortage limits access to essential services, from maternal and child health to chronic disease care, and slows progress towards universal health coverage,” Mr Ihekweazu stated.

“At the same time, while 43 per cent of our nursing workforce is under the age of 35, many lack access to mentorship or clear career pathways.

“High-income countries are actively recruiting from lower-income settings. In some cases, foreign-born nurses now make up nearly a quarter of the workforce in those countries, draining talent from where it is needed most.”

Interventions

The WHO also highlights a gender dimension: women make up 85 per cent of nurses, yet still face a seven per cent pay gap and limited leadership opportunities.

Following the adoption of the Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter in 2024, nations like Zimbabwe are crafting Investment Compacts that align with local realities.

Zimbabwe alone is set to mobilise $166 million annually over three years to strengthen its health workforce.

WHO is urging governments to prioritise five steps: expand education and training, strengthen regulation, create advanced practice roles, improve pay and mental health support, and invest in leadership.

About International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is observed annually around the world on 12 May to mark nurses’ contributions to society.

In 1974, 12 May was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

