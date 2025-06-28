The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun (IGP), has presented over N8 million to 13 families of police officers who lost their lives in active service in Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the IGP.

He said Mr Orutugu made the presentation earlier on Friday during the monthly meeting of officers at the commissioner’s Conference Hall of the headquarters of the Police Command in Anambra.

The spokesperson said among beneficiaries were the family of the inspector who was “mistakenly” shot dead by “a friendly Force” at a Police Observation Point along Onitsha Owerri Expressway.

“The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police aimed at providing succour to the families of police officers who died in active service.

“It is also aimed at spurring officers to greater commitment while discharging their statutory duties, with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the Force’s leadership,” he said, adding that the initiative was part of the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme.

Mr Ikenga later told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that the gesture was only a “welfare package” because it is different from usual entitlements which the slain officers would still receive.

Praise for IGP

Mr Ikenga said the police commissioner, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, thanked the IGP for his “relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force.”

The police chief, he said, urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn alleviate the needs of the dependents left behind.

Target of deadly attacks

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks especially in the South-east which has witnessed increased attacks in recent years.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

