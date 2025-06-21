The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned the killing of eight travellers by a mob in Mangun district of the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were travelling from Kaduna for a wedding when they lost their way and encountered a volatile situation in a community reeling under sustained terrorist attacks.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mr Mutfwang, expressed profound sorrow and condemned the incident as “utterly avoidable and unacceptable.”

State to cover medical costs

Mr Mutfwang noted that Mangun and surrounding districts had been under relentless attacks from terrorists, resulting in casualties and widespread displacement.

However, he emphasised that the prolonged violence in the region does not justify mob actions or any form of jungle justice

Mr Mutfwang, who visited survivors receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu, directed the hospital to provide optimal care for the injured, assuring that the state government would bear all medical costs.

He also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and the people of Kaduna State.

Dialogue with Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate

Mr Mutfwang said he had spoken with the Governor of Kaduna State and the Emir of Zazzau to express his condolences.

He also announced plans to send a high-powered delegation to Zaria to commiserate with the bereaved families and the Kaduna State Government.

Mr Mutfwang charged security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

He pledged to implement measures to prevent a recurrence, stressing the need for Plateau to remain a hospitable and peaceful state.

While condemning the ongoing terrorist attacks across the state, particularly in Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa local government areas, the governor said the attacks had worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region, leading to mass displacement and suffering.

He appealed for calm, urging residents not to take the law into their hands and to report security concerns to the appropriate authorities.

Mr Mutfwang said the tragedies must not be allowed to shape the state’s identity.

“We must not allow these tragedies to define who we are as Plateau people,” he said.

Recent killings in Plateau

Plateau State has been grappling with a surge in violence and insecurity, particularly in rural communities.

In recent months, the state witnessed relentless attacks by armed groups, commonly referred to as bandits or terrorists, targeting villages in local government areas such as Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa.

These attacks led to a significant loss of lives, widespread destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of residents.

The Mangun District, where the latest mob incident occurred, has been a focal point of these attacks. Reports indicate that the region has endured sustained assaults over the past month, leaving communities in a state of constant fear and mourning. Security forces have struggled to contain the situation, despite efforts to increase patrols and engage with local vigilante groups.

The ongoing violence has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the state, with displaced persons seeking refuge in overcrowded camps and makeshift shelters. Residents have called for more robust and immediate action from the government to restore peace and stability.

This backdrop of insecurity has created a volatile atmosphere in many communities, heightening tensions and occasionally resulting in acts of mob violence, as seen in the tragic incident in Mangun. These incidents underline the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to address the insecurity plaguing Plateau State.

