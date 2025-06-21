Despite their growing appeal as a sustainable solution to period poverty, reusable menstrual pads may remain inaccessible to many Nigerian girls due to cost, hygiene barriers, and cultural stigma, a menstrual health advocate has warned.

The Programme Manager at the Media, Health and Rights Initiative of Nigeria (MHR), Ufuoma Eguriase, has cautioned that while reusable pads offer a long-term cost-saving advantage, their affordability, accessibility and hygiene requirements make them an unrealistic solution for many girls living in underserved communities.

Ms Eguriase noted that period poverty remains a deep equity issue in Nigeria, disproportionately affecting the poor and marginalised, especially in rural areas with limited access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

“Period poverty refers to an equity problem that is rooted in gender injustice. It mainly affects those in marginalised communities, those without access to affordable pads, water, or even soap,” she said.

Equity gaps and dangerous alternatives

According to Ms Eguriase, the disparity in access to menstrual products between rich and poor households has left many young girls with no option but to resort to unsafe alternatives.

“In our reports, we have seen girls in parts of Bauchi using cow dung to absorb their menstrual blood. They don’t go to school during their period. In some FCT communities, girls are being misled into early pregnancies just to ‘stop’ menstruation because of myths that say pregnancy is a way to end it,” she explained.

She added that some girls start menstruating as early as nine years old while still in primary school, without receiving any form of menstrual education or access to hygienic menstrual materials.

“Girls miss five to seven days of school every month simply because they are menstruating. That’s how wide the gap is,” she said.

Solution with limitations

Reusable pads are often proposed as a sustainable alternative to disposable sanitary products, as a single pack can last up to 18 cycles if properly maintained.

However, Ms Eguriase said this solution doesn’t take into account the financial reality of the most affected population.

“One of the cheapest reusable pad packs costs about 7,000 naira. For girls in underserved communities, many of whom come from homes where 7,500 naira is a monthly income, this is still out of reach,’ she said.

“So, while reusable pads may be a long-term cost-saving solution, they are not yet affordable or practical for the poorest girls.”

She added that most reusable pads are produced by private businesses or foreign-aided organisations with limited reach and without government subsidies or public investment, the equity gap will persist.

Hygiene and privacy barriers

Ms Eguriase also noted that beyond cost, hygiene is another challenge.

She said that reusable pads require consistent access to clean, running water, soap, and private washing spaces – resources often unavailable in rural and low-income areas.

“In places without functional WASH facilities, washing and drying reusable pads can be difficult. They need to be soaked in hot water, washed thoroughly, and dried properly to avoid bacteria build-up. If not handled hygienically, they can lead to infections, rashes, and vaginal issues,” she said.

She added that adolescent girls often lack the time or privacy to maintain reusable pads properly.

“Imagine a teenage girl who hawks after school, comes home to do chores, and still has to wash two or three used pads every day. The time and water needed for that are not always available.”

Cultural taboos

Cultural and religious myths also play a role in shaping perceptions around menstruation and the use of reusable products.

She explained that in many communities, menstruating girls are seen as ‘unclean’ or carrying ‘wisp’ – a term used to describe spiritual or bodily impurity.

“So, when you reuse a pad that has touched menstrual blood, some believe you are reusing impurity or inviting suffering. These taboos extend the stigma and discourage the use of reusable products.”

Ms Eguriase further explained that some of these beliefs are rooted in religious doctrines or longstanding myths, making menstrual education and cultural awareness critical.

“There’s no aversion to the reusable pad itself. The resistance stems from myths around menstruation. If we want to shift attitudes toward reusable products, we must first tackle the myths surrounding periods,” she said.

