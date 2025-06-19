The Nigerian government on Thursday arraigned Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on charges of defaming Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Judge Chizoba Oji granted the senator bail after hearing her bail application shortly after the defendant pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case stemmed from her accusation during a live television programme in April that Messrs Akpabio and Bello were plotting to have her assassinated.

In the charges filed on 16 May, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the suspended senator made harmful imputation against the two politicians.

The prosecutors said the offences charged in the three counts are contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code, CAP 89, Laws of the Federation 1990, which criminalises imputations made with the intent or knowledge that they could harm a person’s reputation. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same Act.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment on Thursday.

Following the defendant’s not-guilty plea, the prosecution lawyer, David Kaswe, requested her remand in prison.

But Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Ronald Otaru, urged the court to allow him move the filed application for the senator’s bail.

Mr Otaru urged to grant her client bail, as she was ready to face her trial.

However, the prosecution counsel countered the application, urging the judge to deny her bail. He anchored his opposition to the bail on alleged difficulties the prosecution encountered in serving Ms Akpoti-Uduaghan the charges.

Judge grants senator bail

The court granted the defendant bail, after listening to arguments from both sides.

The judge ruled that Ms Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged offences were not capital in nature and the law presumes her innocent until proven otherwise.

The judge then went on to grant the defendant bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety with landed property in Abuja.

The case was then adjourned till 23 September for commencement of trial.

Background

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate in March for six months over an unrelated issue, faces criminal defamation charges over the claim she made in a televised interview alleging that Messrs Akpabio and Bello conspired to assassinate her.

She made the remarks on 3 April, when she appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

During the interview, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed her life was in danger following the withdrawal of her security details as a senator.

She directly accused Messrs Akpabio and Bello of plotting her assassination.

If convicted, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan faces up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, as prescribed in the law.

She also faces related charges arising from the controversial television interview and comments she made a political rally.

The fresh case, which alleges cybercrime offences, is before M.G. Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Monday, the judge rejected the prosecutor’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan over her absence at her scheduled arraignment on the cyberbullying charges.

The judge ruled that the prosecutor’s application lacked merit, noting that the defendant had only been served with the charges just before proceedings started.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporter’s storm court premises

Following Ms Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arraignment, her supporters flooded the courtroom. After the court proceeding, ruckus ensued in the court premises when the supporters moved into the hallway chanting “Kogi State next governor” and a song in her native dialect.

Similarly, the senator was escorted by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Minister of Solid Minerals Resources, Obi Ezekwesili and activist, Aisha Yesufu among others.

