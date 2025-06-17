Kenyan Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday, after the death of a blogger in police custody cast a spotlight on alleged extrajudicial killings by security forces.

A Reuters witness also reported that clashes broke out in downtown Nairobi as unidentified motorcyclists beat up protesters, dispersing them.

Local broadcaster NTV showed a video of the bikers shouting, “No protests.”

Amnesty International’s Kenya chapter, in a post on X, referred to the presence of dozens of motorbikes, with two hooded passengers “whipping protesters and members of the public.”

Reuters could not immediately ascertain who the motorcyclists were.

Kenya’s police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on the clashes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and blogger, was declared dead earlier this month, just two days after he was arrested, with police initially saying he had committed suicide.

Kenya’s police chief later apologised after an independent autopsy found Mr Ojwang’s wounds pointed to assault as the cause of death.

President William Ruto said Mr Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police,” which was “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

Mr Ojwang was arrested as part of an investigation triggered by a formal complaint by deputy police chief Eliud Lagat, according to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog.

The demonstrations over Mr Ojwang’s death reflect wider public concerns that nothing has changed one year after more than 60 people were killed during protests initially sparked by proposed tax increases.

Kenyan broadcaster Citizen TV said demonstrations also erupted in Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, and showed protesters shouting slogans and holding placards saying “Stop killing us” and “Ruto must stop killing us.”

Earlier, hundreds of people demonstrated in Nairobi over the blogger’s death, with vehicles set ablaze and police firing teargas at protesters. It was not certain who had set the vehicles on fire.

Mr Lagat, the deputy police chief, said on Monday he had stepped aside temporarily, pending the completion of an investigation into Mr Ojwang’s death.

Two senior officers and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) technician, who had been called to dismantle the CCTV at the police station, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

(Reuters/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

