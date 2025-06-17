Kenyan Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday, after the death of a blogger in police custody cast a spotlight on alleged extrajudicial killings by security forces.
A Reuters witness also reported that clashes broke out in downtown Nairobi as unidentified motorcyclists beat up protesters, dispersing them.
Local broadcaster NTV showed a video of the bikers shouting, “No protests.”
Amnesty International’s Kenya chapter, in a post on X, referred to the presence of dozens of motorbikes, with two hooded passengers “whipping protesters and members of the public.”
Reuters could not immediately ascertain who the motorcyclists were.
Kenya’s police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on the clashes.
Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and blogger, was declared dead earlier this month, just two days after he was arrested, with police initially saying he had committed suicide.
Kenya’s police chief later apologised after an independent autopsy found Mr Ojwang’s wounds pointed to assault as the cause of death.
President William Ruto said Mr Ojwang had died “at the hands of the police,” which was “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”
Mr Ojwang was arrested as part of an investigation triggered by a formal complaint by deputy police chief Eliud Lagat, according to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog.
The demonstrations over Mr Ojwang’s death reflect wider public concerns that nothing has changed one year after more than 60 people were killed during protests initially sparked by proposed tax increases.
ALSO READ: TRENDING: Are Kenyan men too slow? Nigerians are marrying all our daughters” – President Ruto
Kenyan broadcaster Citizen TV said demonstrations also erupted in Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa, and showed protesters shouting slogans and holding placards saying “Stop killing us” and “Ruto must stop killing us.”
Earlier, hundreds of people demonstrated in Nairobi over the blogger’s death, with vehicles set ablaze and police firing teargas at protesters. It was not certain who had set the vehicles on fire.
Mr Lagat, the deputy police chief, said on Monday he had stepped aside temporarily, pending the completion of an investigation into Mr Ojwang’s death.
Two senior officers and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) technician, who had been called to dismantle the CCTV at the police station, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
(Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999