The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday called on the Nigerian government to address the escalating insurgency in Benue and Plateau states as well as other conflict-ridden areas experiencing persistent destruction of lives, properties and displacement of persons.

In a press statement, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, warned that unchecked attacks in these regions could “exacerbate the situation”, resulting in ongoing human rights violations and worsening food insecurity.

“The ongoing carnage in Plateau and Benue during this rainy season which is the farming season. As we are all aware, Benue is the food basket of the nation. The present insecurity if unchecked means that people can no longer go to the farms this farming season.

“The ongoing insecurity particularly in the food-producing regions of the country all point to the looming famine and food insecurity shortly,” he stated.

Expressing concern over the potential waste of agricultural resources, Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, reminded the government of its fundamental duty to protect its citizens. He attributed the persistent insecurity to a lack of political will to tackle the decades-long menace.

He charged law enforcement officers to uphold international human rights practices in responding to insecurity. He also called on all stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media, to promote peace.

Mr Ojukwu affirmed the commitment of the NHRC to monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities and encouraged the government at all levels to adopt the national policy for the protection of civilians and human harm mitigation during conflicts, as well as ranching to prevent terrorism, banditry and herder/farmers clashes in the country.

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists attacked Yelwata, a refugee town in Guma LGA, killing more than 100 people. This recent attack reflects Benue State’s continued insecurity.

According to residents properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the attack that lasted for two hours without security intervention.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported a total of 6,527 people, including 82 pregnant women, 252 lactating mothers and 657 children under 18, displaced in the aftermath of the recent violence.

While the death toll continues to rise, NEMA could not ascertain the exact number of casualties “due to the volatile security situation and limited access to affected areas”.

The suspects in the attack are Fulani militias. Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia disclosed on Monday that the masterminds of the 13 June massacre entered the state with sophisticated weapons and without cattle.

