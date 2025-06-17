The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Lagos State government to reduce the electronic call-up parking fee from ₦12,500 to ₦2,500.

Chinedu Ukadike, IPMAN’s National Publicity Secretary, made this appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Ukadike stated that the appeal is necessary to avert a potential rise in the price of petrol at the pump.

NAN reported that the Lagos government, via the Electronic Call-up Systems Company, recently raised the truck parking fee from ₦2,500 to ₦12,500.

This decision triggered a protest on Monday, during which truck drivers suspended operations, affecting deliveries from Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport.

Mr Ukadike said stakeholders at a recent meeting unanimously agreed the parking fee should return to ₦2,500, calling the current rate excessive.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The imposed amount is exorbitant and unbearable for marketers. It will inevitably lead to an increase in the pump price of petrol,” Mr Ukadike said.

He emphasised that the aim of their actions is to ensure a stable energy supply and security nationwide.

Meanwhile, truck operators under the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) also protested along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Yusuf Othman, national president of NARTO, confirmed that loading activities have been temporarily halted in objection to the revised fee.

“We’ve not declared a strike, only suspended loading at Lekki Port and Dangote Refinery because ₦12,500 per truck is too high,” he explained.

Mr Othman added that while they support the electronic call-up system, the associated cost must be fair and sustainable.

He confirmed that discussions with Lagos State government officials are ongoing to find a reasonable solution.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

