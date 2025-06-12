The Ministry of Aviation and other agencies responsible for the management, regulation, and enforcement of aviation safety and standards in Nigeria have remained silent over the alleged “disruptive and unruly” behaviour demonstrated by Adams Oshiomhole, a Nigerian Senator, against Air Peace at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the lawmaker stood on the baggage belt at the Air Peace section of the airport, preventing further operations.

The incident has since generated responses among Nigerians on social media platforms as regulatory authorities keep mum on the issue.

Air Peace in a statement criticised Mr Oshiomhole’s conduct at the Lagos Airport which hindered its flight operations at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The airline claimed Mr Oshiomhole arrived at the terminal 1 axis (Zulu Hall) of the airport about 20 minutes late for the departure of the aircraft and was eventually prevented from boarding.

“Air Peace strongly condemns the unruly conduct of a prominent Nigerian politician who disrupted airport operations on the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025,” the airline said.

In reaction, Mr Oshiomhole during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday evening, expressed concerns regarding the actions of staff members at Air Peace who denied him boarding.

He said despite his prior completion of the online check-in process ahead of the scheduled flight departure, he was prevented from boarding while the staff allegedly sold tickets at inflated prices to passengers who could afford it.

However, more than 24 hours after the incident was reported, amid claims and counter claims between both parties, regulatory bodies have kept mum.

Sources familiar with the matter informed this publication Wednesday that aviation regulatory authorities have been instructed not to impose any sanctions on Mr Oshiomhole or comment publicly on the matter.

This is despite indications that the lawmaker’s conduct may have violated several aviation regulations within the country, as well as established best practices.

The sources said Mr Oshiomhole’s actions are in contravention of sections of Annexe 17 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Act of 2022, Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations Act 17 and also violate relevant provisions of terrorism provisions acts.

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Act Part 17 focuses on Aviation Security Regulations. The primary goal of the act is to safeguard civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference by establishing security programmes, measures, processes, procedures, and practices.

Part 17 incorporates Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) from Annexe 17 and Annexe 9 of the Chicago Convention, addressing aspects such as National Civil Aviation Security Programmes (NCASP), Aerodrome Security, Flight Catering Operator Security and Quality control among others.

The Act not only empowers the authority to regulate aviation safety without political interference, but also to carry out oversight functions of airport in accordance with best global practices.

Regulatory concerns

The sources argued that Mr Oshiomhole’s action of halting operations at the section of the airport, which prevented entry and exit of travelling passengers for several minutes, may have posed security threats to other passengers at the airport.

More than 24 hours since the incident was reported at the airport, none of the regulatory agencies or the aviation ministry has spoken on the matter.

Mr Oshiomhole is a former governor of Edo State who served two terms and is currently serving as the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District. He is a chieftain of the ruling party, APC.

In Nigeria, the aviation ministry, headed by the minister, Festus Keyamo, oversees the activities of the sector. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), an agency under the ministry, is the primary aviation regulator in Nigeria.

Its responsibilities include regulation, safety oversight, economic regulation, certification and accident investigation in collaboration with the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). The NCAA’s role is crucial in ensuring the safety, security, and economic sustainability of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Similarly, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) plays a crucial role in managing and regulating Nigeria’s airports. Some of the agency’s responsibilities include airport management, safety and security, infrastructure development, regulatory compliance and service delivery among others.

FAAN’s role is vital in ensuring the smooth operation of Nigeria’s aviation industry and providing a safe and efficient travel experience for passengers.

PREMIUM TIMES request for comments sent to the spokesperson for the Aviation Ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, NCAA’s spokesperson, Michael Achimugu and FAAN’s communication unit, have yet to be responded to as of press time Thursday morning.

