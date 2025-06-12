The management of Air Peace has refuted allegations of extorting passengers at the airport, which Adams Oshiomhole, a Nigerian senator, made.

These claims arose following the denial of boarding to certain passengers who arrived late at the boarding counter, including Mr Oshiomhole.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Air Peace criticised the disruptive behaviour exhibited by Mr Oshiomhole at the Lagos Airport, which hindered flight operations for several minutes.

The incident has since generated a significant response among Nigerians on social media platforms as regulatory authorities keep mum on the issue.

In reaction, Mr Oshiomhole, during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday evening, expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of Air Peace attendants at the airport.

He said despite his prior completion of the online check-in process ahead of the scheduled flight departure, he was prevented from boarding while the staff seized the opportunity to extort passengers by selling tickets at inflated prices.

In a statement issued Thursday following Mr Oshiomhole’s reaction, the Airline said the lawmaker is a “blatant liar” for claiming they were extorting passengers at the eleventh hour before departure.

“Our attention has been drawn to the deliberate falsehood being peddled by Senator Adams Oshiomole against Air Peace. The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomole to bring one piece of evidence of a passenger that was extorted,” the statement said.

Air Peace argued that none of its staff ever extorted any passengers and that no ticket was sold after the closure of check-in on that flight.

“Everyone who flew bought their ticket prior to the flight closure,” the airline said.

The airline claimed that its flight was never overbooked as some videos alleged.

“In fact, the aircraft took off with over thirty (30) empty seats. It would have been in our interest to carry Oshiomhole and those others who missed their flights for lateness on this flight, instead of flying many empty seats; but we will never sacrifice our strict on-time performance for monetary gains,” the statement said.

The airline management said it is absolutely false that Mr Oshiomhole was offered preferential treatment and that he was fighting for others.

“Senator Oshiomole was not fighting for anyone. He came to the airport late and was told that he was late. He then began to foment trouble. He jumped on the baggage conveyor belt preventing the check-in process of other flights,” the statement noted.

It added that Mr Oshiomhole also barricaded the entrance gate and prevented access to the terminal, and while he was doing all these, he also deliberately instigated other passengers against the airline.

Air Peace urged the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release the CCTV coverage from when Mr Oshiomole entered the airport, for Nigerians to see.

“His accusation of extortion is very defamatory. His conduct was very violent, unbecoming, unfortunate and above all, shameful,” the statement said.

More than 24 hours after the Air Peace-Oshiomhole incident at the Lagos airport, regulatory authorities have yet to speak on the matter.

