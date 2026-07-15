The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is to launch the Nigerian chapter of the global Women in Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) Network on 6 October, as part of efforts to strengthen women’s leadership in the country’s fight against financial crimes.

The initiative will be championed by the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU and Nigeria’s National Correspondent to the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, according to a statement issued by the agency on Wednesday.

The NFIU stated that the initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership, professional development, and collaboration across agencies involved in combating money laundering, terrorism financing and the financing of weapons proliferation.

Ms Bakari noted that women have continued to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s financial integrity system across both the public and private sectors.

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According to her, women are playing critical roles in financial intelligence, criminal investigations, regulation and supervision, compliance, risk management, legal advisory services, financial institutions, fintech innovation and corporate governance.

“The Women in AML/CFT/CPF Network will provide a platform for experienced professionals in both the public and private sectors to mentor the next generation, encourage greater collaboration across institutions and ensure that more women are equipped to take on leadership roles in shaping the future of financial integrity and security,” she said.

Platform for mentorship, collaboration

According to the NFIU, the Nigerian chapter will bring together women working in financial intelligence units, law enforcement agencies, regulatory institutions, banks and other financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, academia and development organisations.

The agency stated that members will benefit from mentorship programmes, technical exchanges, networking opportunities and capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening expertise and collaboration across the sector.

It added that the initiative forms part of a broader vision to build a more inclusive and connected community of professionals working to combat financial crimes.

Beyond the Nigerian chapter, the NFIU said it would advocate through GIABA for establishing a West African chapter of the Women in AML/CFT/CPF Network.

According to the agency, the regional platform would extend mentorship, professional development, and knowledge-sharing opportunities to women across West Africa whilst strengthening cooperation among countries to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

The NFIU has called on women working across the AML/CFT/CPF ecosystem to participate in the initiative and help build a stronger professional network.

Money laundering and terrorism financing remain major global challenges, with countries required to strengthen their legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks in line with standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This global body sets international benchmarks for combating illicit financial flows.

Nigeria is a member of GIABA, the FATF-style regional body for West Africa, which conducts mutual evaluations of member states’ anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems and supports reforms to improve compliance with international standards.

The Women in AML/CFT/CPF Network was established during Singapore’s presidency of the FATF and has expanded under the organisation’s current leadership to encourage greater participation of women in leadership positions across the global financial integrity community through mentorship, knowledge sharing and professional development.