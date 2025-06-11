The management of Air Peace has criticised the allegedly disruptive behaviour exhibited by Adams Oshiomhole, a Nigerian senator, which hindered flight operations at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the airline’s management concerning the incident said Mr Oshiomhole arrived at the terminal 1 axis (Zulu Hall) of the airport about 20 minutes late for the departure of the aircraft and was eventually prevented from boarding.

“Air Peace strongly condemns the unruly conduct of a prominent Nigerian politician who disrupted airport operations on the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025,” the statement said.

“The prominent individual in question arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM. In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

Upon being informed of the missed flight, Air Peace said Mr Oshiomhole resorted to violence, physically assaulting its staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance.

“He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal,” the statement said.

The airline described the former Edo State governor’s behaviour as “unacceptable”, saying it caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travellers scheduled for various flights.

To minimise further inconvenience, Air Peace explained that it activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans.

“We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel,” the statement noted.

It noted that Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against its staff and passengers.

While urging all guests to remain civil and cooperative at all times, the airline noted that aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and that they remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

“Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values,” the statement noted.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Oshiomhole for comment on the matter as of press time. The Edo senator was said to be getting ready to address journalists on the issue at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The incident involving Mr Oshiomhole and Air Peace has generated a significant response among Nigerians on social media platforms. While numerous individuals have condemned the senator’s aggressive behaviour at the airport, others have criticised Air Peace for its enforcement of early departure policies, despite its reputation for flight delays and cancellations that often occur without prior notification.

“While not condoning the behaviour of the said “prominent Nigerian politician,” I think you guys were too quick to start gloating because of taking off on time for once. Many of us may not be prominent or have tendencies to protest violently, but if the number of times you have disappointed your passengers is taken to account in terms of litigations, you should be out of business by now,” an X user, Gbenga Giwa said.

