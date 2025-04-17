Tokunbo Aruoture, also known as Toks Aruoture, is a successful UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur, a baby furniture designer and speaker. She is the owner of The Baby Cot Stop in Chelsea and recently in Harrods. She also founded The Revealry, a furniture company for prime properties. In this interview with our Ime Enang, Mrs Aruoture speaks about her business, passion and how she overcame challenges to firmly plant her feet in the UK’s business landscape. She also reveals her plan to expand to Nigeria, her home country.

PREMIUM TIMES: Mrs. Aruoture, your journey to opening The Baby Cot Shop at Harrods is inspiring. Can you describe the key moments and milestones in your entrepreneurial journey as a Nigerian in the diaspora? What motivated you to start this business, and how did your background shape your approach to it?

Tokunbo Aruoture: Thank you. My journey began from what felt like rock bottom. After relocating to the United States from the United Kingdom, I acquired a boutique specialising in luxury baby and children’s furnishings. That was my introduction to the world of interiors for little ones. The 2008 recession swept everything away, and we returned to the UK with nothing, and pregnant with our fourth son.

What kept me going was a quiet conviction that there was still more ahead. I started researching the UK market and discovered there was nothing quite like what we sold in the US, so I began to curate beautiful pieces from the European continent. That was how The Baby Cot Shop was born.

A key moment was learning to build my website because I didn’t have the funds to pay a web designer. Another moment was when a competitor made the rounds to my suppliers, asking them to drop me in favour of her- and they did, all in one evening. I went for a run while praying for a solution to what was clearly the end of my business. The answer came, “Design your own furniture and interiors and retain control of it”. So I did.

As a Nigerian, I’ve carried a strong sense of resilience and possibility. Watching my mother juggle civil service with running her poultry and soft drink business shaped how I saw entrepreneurship- it was just what you did to provide and progress. Being surrounded by successful people who looked and sounded like me was another bonus I didn’t grasp until I began networking and discovered not all black people in the UK were lucky to have had the same experience. I can only imagine what it must have been like for a black child growing up in a country where the leaders and role models looked nothing like them.

The joy of growing up in Nigeria, where success is expected from you and mediocrity is denounced, cannot be described. The Nigerian mindset has been a pillar for me throughout the years.

PREMIUM TIMES: Launching The Baby Cot Shop in a prestigious location like Harrods is no small feat. What were some of the unique challenges you faced as a Nigerian entrepreneur entering a competitive market like London, and how did you overcome them?

Oh, there were many. One of the earliest challenges was access- being taken seriously in a market where I didn’t “look the part.” I had to fight the urge to shrink myself or create a polished persona to fit in. But I learned that authenticity is more powerful than pretence.

There were also practical hurdles- securing funding, sourcing trustworthy suppliers, and learning how to navigate luxury retail in London. At one point, several of my key suppliers dropped me overnight due to a competitor’s promise to outperform me. That night, I went for a run so my children wouldn’t see me cry. But that very moment birthed the idea for our in-house furniture collection. So, what felt like betrayal actually pushed us to grow stronger.

PREMIUM TIMES: As a mother and business owner, how do you balance your personal and professional life, especially while managing a business that caters to such a specialised market? Do you believe that being a mother influenced your decision to create a store focused on baby products?

Tokunbo Aruoture: Interestingly, my decision to start The Baby Cot Shop wasn’t inspired by motherhood. It wasn’t a passion project born from being a mum, and I wasn’t dreaming about baby furniture while rocking my children to sleep. The business came from something far less curated and far more raw: survival.

We had just returned to the UK after losing everything in the 2008 recession. Before that, I’d acquired a beautiful boutique in the US that specialised in luxury children’s furnishings. It wasn’t even a business idea then- it was part of our emigration plan. I already had a background in interior design, so I merged that with what the store was offering and threw myself into the world of baby interiors. When the business collapsed and we hit rock bottom, I went back to the one thing I knew how to do.

I wasn’t afraid of failing again- I was already at the bottom. That kind of clarity gives you courage you didn’t know you had.

As for balance, that’s still a journey I’m walking. I’ve long tried to chase this idea of work-life balance, but I’ve come to understand it differently now. I segment my life into five areas: Family, Home, Business, Inspiration, and Toks- because I, too, need nurturing. Some days, the business gets all of me. On other days, my children do.

Sometimes, I sit with a salad at Pret and that’s how I care for myself. What matters most is that I no longer carry guilt for not doing it all at once. I’m learning to celebrate the small, daily investments in each area. And that’s what balance looks like for me. Not perfect- just present. But I’ve learned to invite God into every area of my life- business, family, even the moments I want to give up. Being a mother means I understand the emotional journey our clients are on. That insight shapes everything- from our product selection to the experience we offer at The Baby Cot Shop.

PREMIUM TIMES: How important has it been for you to maintain a connection with your Nigerian roots while expanding your business internationally? Do you incorporate any Nigerian elements, culture, or values into your products or customer experience at The Baby Cot’s Store?

Tokunbo Aruoture: Staying connected to my Nigerian roots grounds me. Our culture is rich in warmth, hospitality, and resourcefulness—all qualities I bring into my business. While our products don’t directly feature Nigerian motifs, the heart behind the brand is undeniably Nigerian. There’s a boldness, tenacity, and attention to detail that is very much a reflection of who we are.

I often share my story—not just of success but of setbacks, faith, and perseverance. I believe many Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora, relate to that. We know how to create something extraordinary out of nothing.

In terms of business, we’ve been intentional about creating meaningful bridges between our work in the UK and the Nigerian market. We partnered with Betta eShopping, an e-commerce platform that helps Nigerians easily access products from overseas. More recently, we partnered with Lux Afrique Boutique to distribute our products across Africa, which is such an exciting step for us.

Of course, being in Harrods has brought us even closer to our Nigerian clientele, many of whom shop there and recognise the value of craftsmanship and storytelling behind every piece we create. It’s an honour to serve them in a space that celebrates heritage and excellence.

PREMIUM TIMES: The Baby Cot Shop is known for offering high-quality and unique baby products. How do you source your items, and what criteria do you use to ensure they align with your brand’s vision of excellence and luxury, especially given the prestigious Harrods clientele?

Tokunbo Aruoture: Excellence is at the core of everything we do. Whether our clients find us in Harrods or through our Chelsea boutique, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience- one that’s thoughtful, elevated, and deeply personal.

One way we do that is through our full interior design service. We don’t just sell furniture- we create spaces. For parents who want a seamless, stress-free process, we offer in-home consultations, take precise measurements, and design the entire room from the walls to the floors, the layout, the furnishings, even managing construction work where necessary. Every element is considered to ensure the space is both beautiful and functional, offering the very best for their child.

As for sourcing, we work with expert artisans across Europe who share our commitment to quality and timeless design. Every product we offer is selected for its craftsmanship, safety, and aesthetic integrity. We know our clients- whether in Harrods or anywhere else- are looking for more than just a cot or a dresser. They’re creating a space filled with meaning, and it’s an honour to be part of that.

PREMIUM TIMES: Looking forward, what are your long-term goals for The Baby Cot Shop, both in terms of growth and global expansion? Do you see this as a stepping stone to bring more Nigerian and African businesses to the international stage? What advice do you have for fellow entrepreneurs in the diaspora who are looking to follow a similar path?

Tokunbo Aruoture: We want to keep growing- both our presence and our impact. Harrods is a milestone, yes, but it’s not the destination. We’re exploring expansion into other key markets and deepening our digital presence to serve clients worldwide.

And yes, I absolutely see this as a door not just for us but for others. There is so much talent across Nigeria and Africa that deserves a global platform. My advice? Tell your story. Your journey- especially the messy, uncertain parts- is your most powerful tool. And remember, there are other currencies besides cash. Your creativity, your network, your faith- those are all resources.

PREMIUM TIMES: Do you have any plans of opening The Baby Cot Shop in Nigeria soon?

Absolutely. That’s why we’ve partnered with Beta eShopping as a soft introduction into the Nigerian market, along with our recent collaboration with Lux Afrique Boutique, which is helping us distribute our products across Africa. We already have a growing base of Nigerian clients— families who reach out to us directly and consistently ask, “When are you opening in Nigeria?” It will happen in due course, but we’re being very intentional with our steps.

That intentionality also extends beyond retail. I’ve also been spending increasingly more time in Nigeria, not just through our physical presence but through meaningful conversations and opportunities to pour back into the community. Sharing my journey, especially with women navigating the path of business and purpose, has become a profoundly fulfilling part of what I do.

So wherever there’s space to listen, encourage, and be part of the dialogue, I’m there.

