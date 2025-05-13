A former Governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, has urged President Bola Tinubu to settle a N45 billion debt allegedly owed to late Moshood Abiola.
He made the appeal during the launch of his autobiography, ‘Being True to Myself’, held on Tuesday at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.
Mr Lamido said the payment would symbolically and morally close the June 12 struggle and Abiola’s unjust treatment following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.
He stated that the 12 June 1993 election is widely believed to have been won by Mr Abiola.
Mr Lamido said, “Before concluding, I appeal to President Tinubu to finally close the June 12 chapter.
“In his book, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida acknowledged Abiola’s victory in that election.
“When I visited him, he also confirmed Abiola is owed N45 billion. He was doubly punished: denied both the presidency and his due.”
Mr Lamido urged the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, who represented President Tinubu, to deliver the message to the president.
“Please tell the president to pay the Abiola family the N45 billion. That will finally close the June 12 chapter,” Mr Lamido emphasised.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Babangida recently confirmed, after 32 years, that Mr Abiola had indeed won the historic June 12 election.
The annulment marked a turning point in Nigeria’s democratic history, triggering political unrest and accelerating Mr Babangida’s resignation.
Earlier, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar described Mr Lamido’s autobiography as a candid, insightful reflection on Nigeria’s political journey.
Mr Abubakar, represented by ex-INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega, stressed the value of such books in promoting civic awareness and preserving history.
NAN reports that the book was launched by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Iyorchia Ayu serving as the reviewer.
Mr Ayu described the work as “a personal encounter with power and leadership.”
Other guests included Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
(NAN)
