Cast: Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Shaffy Bello, Ayoola Ayolola, Femi Branch, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Mide Martins, Kelechi Udegbe, Uzor Arukwe, James Gardinergh, Tope Olowoniyan, Ben Touitou, Eva Ibiam

Director: Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa

Run time: 45 mins

Episodes: 3

When boys band together, their shared interests are usually similar. This ranges from sports to women, booze, partying or other related activities.

None of it includes murder.

But when it starts raining bodies from the sky, the stage is set for a captivating murder mystery that may leave viewers glued to their seats.

Plot

In ‘The Party,’ friends and family gather at the birthday soiree of Akinbobola Balogun (Kunle Remi), fondly called Bobo.

It’s all going fine with gentle music, clinking glasses, endless drinks, and a perfect birthday toast.

Bobo’s absence started to generate a buzz when something unexpected happened.

He drops down from a great height and lands in the pool. Dead!

Detectives are called in. The interviews begin, dark secrets are revealed, and a bigger picture emerges.

Review

Before the present day, Bobo was just a guy who enjoyed life with his boys.

As the movie unfolds, Bobo’s personality as a public enemy is established.

The few murder mystery movies from Nollywood have some things in common: predictable plots and overcomplicated twists.

‘The Party’ is nothing like that.

Here is a man who blackmailed his father, Chief Akintunde Balogun (Bimbo Manuel), orchestrated a hostile takeover of the property of his mother, Chief Mrs Mojoyin Balogun (Shaffy Bello), impregnated his cantankerous neighbour, Quadri’s (Femi Branch) teenage niece, had dalliance with Onyinye (Tope Olowoniyan), John-Paul’s (Uzor Arukwe) wife, among others.

The list of his atrocities is endless. His murder could have been perpetrated by anyone, a plot that could keep viewers guessing.

Even the investigators bring their own story to the mix, further heightening the suspense in the movie.

One thing that sells the series is the well-scripted dialogue, coupled with a superb delivery. Add that to the one too many quips, and viewers are in for a joyride.

For instance, one of the detectives, Moshood-Yomi Fash-Lanso, tells the prosecutor (Segun Arinze), “that woman is guilty. I can feel it in my bones.”

He responds, “Unfortunately, Mosheed, your bones are not admissible in court.”

‘The Party’ has a minus of two, though. For all the great acting in the series, the two leading detectives, Eva Ibiam, who plays Habiba and Kelechi Udegbe (Etim Caleb) failed to pack a punch.

This is important as both roles are pivotal to the overall delivery of the series. Udegbe, for instance, ended up looking comical when trying to play the stone-cold interrogator.

Also, while the producers may have been hoping for an encore, viewers may find the Inconclusive season finale more triggering than suspenseful.

Verdict: 8/10

