Olori Janet Afolabi, award-winning journalist and queen of Apomu Kingdom has distributed 150 bags of 50kg rice to Apomu people for the celebration of Ileya Festival.

Olori Janet Afolabi said the food distribution is in response to the pressing issue of hunger in rural communities.

“It is aimed at providing immediate relief to those in need and support rural families. Every package of rice represents moments of relief. As we distribute the food we are not just meeting a basic need we are offering compassion, care and kindness. We are not just filling stomachs, we are filling hearts with hope because every act of kindness no matter how small can have a profound impact,” the queen said.

The rice was distributed at the launch of Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation Food Bank on 3 June at the palace of Alapomu of Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun state.

Olori Janet Afolabi said, “We are honoured to launch this food bank to address hunger and promote well being in our community. We recognize that hunger is a reality for many in our community and we want to do something about.

The food bank will offer a range of services which include: food distribution to indigent families and support programmes on nutrition education and counselling.

“Our food bank is more than a pantry. It is a symbol of hope. We are reminding those in need that they are seen, heard and valued. The Food bank is a testament of our dedication to serve the community,” she added.

