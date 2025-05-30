The Enugu State Government has vowed to prosecute Onyeka Obu, a native doctor who allegedly buried several people alive in a sewage pit in the state.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Obu allegedly buried several people in the pit, including a pregnant woman, apparently for ritual purposes.
The incident happened on Monday at Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.
The native doctor’s full name is Levi Onyeka Obieze Obu. He is popularly known as Ozo Ezeani as well as “E dey play E dey show.”
Mr Obu was arrested, on Wednesday, by personnel of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Badagry-Seme border Area of Lagos while he was fleeing Nigeria over the incident.
On Friday, NIS authorities handed him over to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.
The native doctor was subsequently moved from Lagos to the Enugu State Police Command hours later to face prosecution.
Enugu govt speaks
In a statement later on Friday, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, commended the NIS personnel for the arrest of the native doctor.
“The Enugu State Government received with delight the news of the arrest of the fugitive suspected kidnap kingpin and ritualist, Levi Obieze, by the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.
“This arrest has further strengthened our hands in our bid to ensure that justice is served on all the persons involved in the gory incidents of abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killings linked to the suspect,” said Mr Onyia, a professor.
The SSG reiterated that the state government had demolished the native doctor’s buildings in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State.
He said the government has praised the community members and security operatives for their vigilance and busting the criminal activities of the native doctor.
“This administration will not condone any form of criminality in our communities under any guise,” he said.
Mr Onyia called on the community leaders and Neighbourhood Watch personnel to be watchful and report crime suspects to government and security agencies.
“Those who cover up for such criminals will also be treated as accomplices,” he stated.
