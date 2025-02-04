Chikwe Ihekweazu, the founding director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has been appointed as the Acting Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Africa.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus made the announcement Tuesday at the ongoing 156th session of the WHO executive board in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr Ghebreyesus said he is confident that the African region of the global organisation is in “capable hands” for the next four months.

He stated that Mr Ihekweazu would serve in this capacity until a new regional director is nominated and formally appointed by the WHO Executive Board following the World Health Assembly.

Moeti bows out

Mr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian epidemiologist and public health physician, takes over from Matshidiso Moeti, who served as WHO’s Regional Director for Africa for a decade.

Ms Moeti, a physician and public health specialist from Botswana, is the first woman to be elected as WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Recognising her contributions, Mr Ghebreyesus commended Ms Moeti’s leadership, dedication, and the legacy she leaves behind.

“We all owe you an immense debt of gratitude for everything you have done, but also for who you are. You believe that the people of Africa deserve nothing but the best, and that’s what you have given for the past 10 years,” he said.

As Acting Regional Director, Mr Ihekweazu is expected to lead WHO’s African regional office in tackling critical health challenges across the continent, ensuring continuity in the agency’s efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, enhance emergency preparedness, and improve disease response mechanisms.

His appointment signals a transition period for the WHO Africa region as the search for a permanent regional director continues.

About Chikwe Ihekweazu

Mr Ihekweazu has built an extensive career in infectious disease epidemiology and public health leadership.

Before joining WHO in 2021, he was the first Director-General of the NCDC, a role he held from 2016 to 2021.

His tenure at the agency was marked by significant advancements in Nigeria’s infectious disease preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he served as a key member of Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

At WHO, Mr Ihekweazu has been serving as the Assistant Director-General and Deputy Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme in Geneva, Switzerland.

With over 25 years of experience in public health, Mr Ihekweazu has worked in several national public health institutions across multiple countries, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

He has also participated in WHO-led responses to major disease outbreaks worldwide, including being part of the first WHO mission to China during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020.

