The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State has presented awards of academic excellence to outgoing students as part of their graduating ceremony.

The awards were presented to the outstanding students of the graduating class of 2025 during a Graduation Dinner on Friday ahead of the Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.

In his address, the university president, Dewayne Frazier, described the graduating class as some of the brightest students in the country and the continent, adding that the school’s time with the graduates has been a wonderful journey.

Mr Frazier said the graduates are from different faculties including Natural and Environmental Science, Engineering, Law, and Information and Computing.

He added that the university is graduating the highest number of postgraduate students this year.

“These outstanding students are among the brightest in the country, in the continent and they’re right here in Nigeria,” he said.

“When you have a place like AUN, we can slow down the brain drain phenomenon because there’s no wahala, no japa needed, AUN is right here.”

Awards

Outstanding students from each department were called to receive awards amid cheers from family, friends and colleagues. Other students also received Community Services Awards and Sport Awards.

In the school of Arts and Science, Habiba Abdullahi emerged the best student in the faculty and her department, Natural and Environmental Science.

Phoebe Philips emerged the best student from the Department of Communications and Multimedia Design; Mandi Baba-Bikoi emerged best student from the Economics Department.

In the school of Information Technology (IT) and Computing, Yolanda Amos emerged the best student in her faculty and department of Software Engineering. Hanisa Ahmad is the best student in Computer Science and Habeebah Farouq the best student in the Information Systems department.

Meanwhile at the school of Law, Nafisah Ebbo, emerged the best in the faculty and her department, Private Law. Joy Bano emerged best in Public Law and Ummu Qursum in Public International Law.

At the school of engineering, Maryam Hamadjoda emerged both the best student at the Electrical and Electronics Department as well as the faculty’s best student.

The school also presented Community Service Awards to Awaal Aminu and Fatima Bashir; Athletics Awards to Bashir Sulu-Gambari and Phoebe Philips. The Provost Award was presented to Mandi Baba-Bikoi and Mabel Jacob.

Ibrahim Yusuf, Phoebe Philips and Fatima Bashir received the President Award for Leadership.

In the School of Postgraduate Studies, Babangida Muhammad emerged the best student in Arts and Sciences faculty, Musa Albashir in Business and Entrepreneurship faculty and Mabel Jacob in IT and Computing as well as the best candidate in the school of postgraduate studies.

