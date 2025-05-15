The Senate on Thursday constituted a 20-member committee to plan a national summit on security as part of the lawmakers’ efforts to address Nigeria’s persistent security challenges.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the committee during the plenary after a majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio said the committee will be chaired by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District. Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, will serve as vice chairman.

Other members of the committee are Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Adebule Idiat (Lagos), Barinada Mpigi (Rivers), Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa), Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), Osita Ngwu (Enugu), Tahir Monguno (Borno), Titus Zam (Benue), Ahmad Lawan (Yobe), Abdulaziz Yar’adua (Katsina), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Austin Akobundu (Abia), Shehu Buba (Bauchi), Ahmed Madori (Jigawa), Emmanuel Udende (Benue), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Shuaib Salisu (Ogun), Isah Jibrin (Kogi), and the Clerk of the Senate, Andrew Nwoba.

The committee’s primary objective is to design the framework for the proposed national summit, including setting the agenda, identifying key discussion points, and proposing actionable strategies to effectively tackle Nigeria’s security lapses.

The senate president directed the committee to submit its report within two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that on 6 May, the Senate, during its plenary, made a resolution to organise a two-day national summit on security with a view to proffering solutions to terrorism, insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

The upper chamber made the decision after adopting a motion sponsored by Mr Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District.

One of the critical issues the summit intends to address is the alleged leakage of sensitive military information to militant groups, an issue widely believed to be undermining security operations across the country.

However, this is not the first time a national security summit has been considered by the National Assembly. The 9th National Assembly, under former Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, held a summit in May 2021 to discuss Nigeria’s security challenges.

Despite the participation of security experts, civil society organisations, and government representatives, the security challenges have remained.

The current 10th Senate has also summoned service chiefs and heads of security agencies multiple times since its inauguration in 2023, and there have been several debates on security in the two chambers of the national assembly. Yet, insecurity remains a national concern. Kidnappings, insurgency and banditry have persisted, with many citizens expressing frustration over the lack of visible progress.

